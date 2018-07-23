Rabbit farmers deserve more

Latest News Editor's Choice


Many farmers countrywide have taken up cuniculture or rabbit farming with more joining each day. Some urban eateries and entertainment joints that serve hot meals have now included rabbit meat in their dishes.

The exotic rabbit cuisine has startled the taste-buds of many urbanites with its gamely taste. Nutri-savvy food scientists recommend rabbit meat over chicken, its a very healthy source of protein. Rabbits are bulky feeders that can utilise all sorts of greens and have high fecundity, one buck and two does can multiply quickly to a big head.

Our supermarkets and livestock food manufacturers are well stocked with commercial rabbit feed for those who need rapid growth and fattening. Local butcheries must start stocking and selling rabbit meat. Micro livestock farming can be very profitable especially rabbits.

Very soon we may see 'Rabbit-Inn' fast food outlets in our towns and cities.  

A fire-dried rabbit carcass prepared in peanut butter can get diners asking for more, its devilish-good. If its done in the oven, many families will wave goodbye to the chicken. However, farmers must fight for good returns on their efforts.

A rabbit meat dish with a single piece sells for $3 whilst most farmers are only getting $6 per rabbit. Some outlets are selling the meat at $12 per kg, its not fair. I appeal to government to look into the affairs of rabbit farming in Zimbabwe. To also include issues of possible export markets.

Thomas Murisa. Harare.

Source - Thomas Murisa
