Mnangagwa's government is militarized

Opinion / Columnist

There was drama at National Sports Stadium as Zanu pf Youths and Soldiers were searching the police before entering the stadium yesterday.This is a clear evidence that enemity between soldiers and the police has increased. This also clearly shows that Soldiers and Zanu pf youths are working hand in hand making their (soldiers) role complicated.Soldiers should not be found directly working against the police in the public.This is a denigration and an insult to the police force. Policemen are trained personnels who were trained to deal with the civilians. Controlling and enforcing law.We are now wondering why the soldiers were helping Zanu pf youths to search the police. The soldiers are always found on the wrong side of the law during Dambudzo's error. They should not work, searching civilians in the presence of police.In November the soldiers also took the work of the police and started beating up people in the name of restore legacy.What happened in November and two days before the election clearly shows that we are in a military rule which Damiso Dhabengwa said; while addressing MDC Alliance members, should be done away with.We don't want military rule in Zimbabwe.