Opinion / Columnist
At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa
1 hr ago | Views
Less than 24 hours before polling stations open, the worst kept secret in Zimbabwean politics became official: Grace Mugabe is the principle backer of Nelson Chamisa's campaign, and if he is elected, is in line to be his Vice President.
Forget the ramblings of an elderly man. If his rambling monologue told us anything, it is that he is no longer completely aware of his actions. He spoke at length, but it was rarely clear what he was trying to say, or why.
What was significant though was the stage manager of the entire event. The woman in a white shirt standing off to the side in a position carefully calculated to put her out of the camera frame, but close enough for us to who was in charge.
And it was a masterful performance. Everything was planned, nothing left to chance. The old man was given a very clear script, and he largely stuck to it. He said just enough to hint to his old base that they should vote for Chamisa, but was vague enough to try not to put off the majority of the country which hates him and his wife.
But the most instructive moment came halfway through. With Bob beginning to veer off script say what he really felt, a note was passed to him from the lady who is really in control. He read it, paused, and then went back onto message.
For anyone who was in doubt, it is now 100% clear who is in charge of the Chamisa candidacy. Everything was timed to maximise its impact on Chamisa's chances of becoming president. Chamisa and the old man, they are both just pawns in her game. Like chess pieces, they are being moved around to best suit her strategy. Like actors, words are being put in their mouths to convey her message.
She knows she is hated – the most detested person in the country. She knows that she cannot officially be seen to be associated with the campaign – that's why she hides off to the side. But don't be under any illusions, she is controlling it all.
Of course, Grace is no altruist. No matter what the #CCC brigade will try and convince you, she is not wowed by the promise and charisma of their idol. Her only interests are money and power.
Ultimately, what she wants is to be president, and this is all part of her plan. First get Chamisa elected, then become his VP, and then take over from him.
So now finally the truth is out there. Anyone who votes for Chamisa is really voting for Grace. She will be his VP. She will control the government. She will make sure nothing changes. That much is now clear.
Just don't say you weren't warned.
Forget the ramblings of an elderly man. If his rambling monologue told us anything, it is that he is no longer completely aware of his actions. He spoke at length, but it was rarely clear what he was trying to say, or why.
What was significant though was the stage manager of the entire event. The woman in a white shirt standing off to the side in a position carefully calculated to put her out of the camera frame, but close enough for us to who was in charge.
And it was a masterful performance. Everything was planned, nothing left to chance. The old man was given a very clear script, and he largely stuck to it. He said just enough to hint to his old base that they should vote for Chamisa, but was vague enough to try not to put off the majority of the country which hates him and his wife.
But the most instructive moment came halfway through. With Bob beginning to veer off script say what he really felt, a note was passed to him from the lady who is really in control. He read it, paused, and then went back onto message.
She knows she is hated – the most detested person in the country. She knows that she cannot officially be seen to be associated with the campaign – that's why she hides off to the side. But don't be under any illusions, she is controlling it all.
Of course, Grace is no altruist. No matter what the #CCC brigade will try and convince you, she is not wowed by the promise and charisma of their idol. Her only interests are money and power.
Ultimately, what she wants is to be president, and this is all part of her plan. First get Chamisa elected, then become his VP, and then take over from him.
So now finally the truth is out there. Anyone who votes for Chamisa is really voting for Grace. She will be his VP. She will control the government. She will make sure nothing changes. That much is now clear.
Just don't say you weren't warned.
Source - Jonathan Matika
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.