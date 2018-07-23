Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

Opinion / Columnist

Looking back at the removal of Robert Mugabe in November last year one can rightly conclude that was the demise of Zanu pf. Mugabe was Zanu pf and Zanu pf was Mugabe, the man was idolized like some demi-god. One would not dare speak negatively about him in the public, stories come that even his ministers dared not challenge him. So, in a way his removal signalled the departure of Zanu pf.The opposition is up against the Junta, the military versus the populace.They will try all tricks to delay real democracy in our country. These few individuals with blood in their hands have little regard for the suffering masses.By virtue of having been to war they think this country belongs to them. This is why they have amassed so much wealth from the country's natural resources with so much abandone. This wealth has given more power that they will try all unorthodox means to delay the people's will.Zimbabwean people have rejected Zanu pf but the Army has thwarted this. Zanu pf all along has been ruling from a deathbed, the Army giving it the much needed life support system to breathe. After the life support system collapsed the Army assumed the role of Zanu pf this is why many institutions now are flooded by former Army men.This was in a way meant to control all the state functionaries vital for them in controlling power and state revenue.Whatever they may call it, the removal of Mugabe was a coup.This was a military takeover of power disguised as restoration project.Restore what when it was just one man removed?The Junta all along knew Zanu pf was on its deathbed, it was a matter of when they would show their true colours. One can look at operations that have been going on. The disappearance of Dzamara has hallmarks of Army involvement.One certain thing the Junta knows is that their frontman, ED, is unelectable. This is obvious, the man known as the godfather of Midlands lost twice to Blessing Chebundo. To have this man now as their candidate is just disastrous, they will thus try all means to wish elections would be postponed.Like l said, the last kicks of a dying horse are dangerous. Presidential candidates should not give the Junta the opportunity to delay or postpone elections.To them, with an unelectable man, the end is nigh. The calls for justice for those that took part in Gukurahundi is their worst nightmare. Don't be fooled that restoration legacy was about you or me, it was about saving their thick skins from justice at the Hague one day. It took years for Nazi leaders to face justice, in the end justice was served and in old ages they found themselves behind bars. This will make the Junta throw everything at its disposal to try and circumvent the will of the people.The Junta with face of Zanu pf will fight like all dictators do until last minute. They have a lot to fight for but the will of the people is much grater than their little imagined power combined. The recent attempt on Biti's life is one of their trademarks. This time it is not individuals but the whole Zimbabwe against a band of old men in army uniforms who should be on pension, or who have taken off their army fatigues.