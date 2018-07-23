Latest News Editor's Choice


Vote for Chamisa former president

Everyone has a right to vote for a candidate of his own choice and former president is no exception.

If Mr Mugabe had voted for Munangagwa would you have not accepted it.

The former first family casting their votes for Chamisa does not necessarily mean that they are coming back into active politics.

It's just like any other citizen of this country. Let them exercise their right to vote for a candidate who can bring change to Zimbabwe.

ZANU pf and your cahoots, your days are numbered.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
Most Popular In 7 Days