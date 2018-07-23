Latest News Editor's Choice


These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

by BMV
Why now?
The harmonised elections taking part tomorrow in Zimbabwe present an opportunity for Mthwakazi voters. For the first time since independence, the voters from Matabeleland and Midlands are faced with a win-win situation. This may come across as an unrealistic expectation considering that the poor people of Matabeleland and Midlands have faced the brunt of political persecution, wanton rape and murder, brutal beatings and perpetual marginalisation. Which begs the question of why the people of this once mighty region are exuberant, excited and expectant regarding this watershed election.
 
Social media has played a major role in bringing the dispersed people of Mthwakazi region together once again Enkundleni. Issues discussed include the thorny issues of the Gukurahundi genocide, continued denial of education, training and employment opportunities and the invasion of social and geographical space by the new occupiers from the East.  Mthwakazi people now feel suffocated by a foreign legion of people who are too stubborn to learn the local language and to observe the local customs or to embrace Ubuntu. A people that cannot even keep their voices down in foreign lands.  No respect whatsoever! Kwampunz' idle emini. What has angered the population of this region is the stealing of jobs by the ruling class. From menial jobs like cleaning toilets to professional roles like nursing and teaching, the key criteria is proficiency in speaking the language of the new oppressors. The stolen jobs and apportioning of our urban and rural land are the proverbial last straw breaking this camel's back.

Best case scenario
The best case scenario is waking up on July 31 to learn that the provisional election results suggest a clean sweep of council, senate and parliamentary seats by the indigenous representatives of a people whose umbilical tissues are rightfully buried in the land of their forefathers. Better if this is followed by confirmation that all these seats have been won by people whose names are easy on the tongues of the local population. That any winners with seemingly foreign names have a connection to the region dating back to the pre-independence era. As long as this is only a sprinkling then that may be acceptable as a show of the genuine hospitality of the people of this region. In this scenario parties like Zapu, ANSA and MRP would have been voted into office as they stand a better chance of articulating the burning concerns of Mthwakazi. Especially ANSA and MRP who are clearly regional in their approach while Zapu is strong on devolution of power.  This also goes for most of the independent candidates with correctly spelt names if you get the drift, dear reader and potential voter. Leaders from these parties have a strong conviction to do the right thing and to remain focussed and principled through thick and thin.

Middle-of-the-road scenario
MDC-Alliance and MDC-T come into this category mainly because of their failure to fully articulate the region's concerns despite numerous opportunities  while in office. These two parties clearly have the numbers to back their hopes of landing sizeable wins. Their weakness is their failure to take advantage of the power vested in them to empower and develop this and other marginalised regions. History has taught us that these two parties are quick to get their snout in the troughs of public resources. They soon forget why they were elected in the first place as they get busy lining up their pockets to the chagrin of the voters. Yet a win for either of these parties holds a promise of at least introducing some semblance of democracy which may lead to the first real baby steps towards meaningful and true democracy. Such a political space will allow the growing voices of Mthwakazi to be heard and accommodated much better than it has been in the brief lax political environment during the last nine months of President Mnangagwa's reign. The Mthwakazi agenda would thrive in a Chamisa or Khuphe led government mainly because they are lesser devils and slightly better human beings who can at least lay claim to being humane.

Worst case scenario
This would be the unimaginable nightmare of waking up to another zanu victory. This would be like the end of the world for the country in general and particularly for the people of Mthwakazi. This would be the same bunch who have presided over the mess this country and region finds itself in. If it was not for Zanu Zimbabwe would be one country till posterity. Thanks to Zanu, the country  is on the brink of going the Sudan way where the country has been severed in half into two completely separate countries. In a way a Mnangagwa victory is a blessing in disguise as it brings closer the reality of Mthwakazi separating from Mbuya Nehanda's country.  This would be an opportunity to dust the old spear and knobkerrie and come out fighting in the streets in a do or die last stand. So fed up are the people of Mthwakazi that the last resort option will be put on the table by a Mnangagwa victory. The people will flood the streets of Mthwakazi in sustained protests.  Kodabuka ukabhudula lonyaka lonyaka ozayo if Mthwakazi does not get its wishes. This would be triggered by any hard stance against Mthwakazi's innocent wishes to be given autonomy over her affairs. The people of Mthwakazi are more than capable of presiding over the welfare of its most valuable resource, its people. While a Mnangagwa victory poses more challenges for the people of this region, he may just be the trigger for a full blown confrontational revolution. Yet the seemingly changed Mnangagwa may continue his softly-softly approach displayed so far since becoming head of state. Who knows if he has truly become the new convert of devolution of power as enshrined in the national constitution.  Either way Mthwakazi is ready to come face to face with the butcher of Mthwakazi  at the negotiating table or battlefield Dedendera style. The hunger for the freedom of our people is obvious and nothing will stop the people of Matabeleland reclaiming their place in society and thereby rewriting story.  Yours truly and his family head to the polls with one thing in mind,  to put the X in the right box where a Zapu candidate features.  Bathi ingena ngenxeba!

Conclusion
A coalition government, government of national unity offers better hopes for Mthwakazi provided there is a new head of state and there is enough Mthwakazi representation in key offices of the land from village level to the highest offices in the country. This will not happen by way of a miracle but by power of the voting pen. This can be brought on by voting for a Mthwakazian or other opposition party representative. Should one decide to vote for Zanu candidates, one should make sure that they have strong local roots and that they are sons and daughters of Mthwakazi. At least after the election we can sit down as umndeni and resolve our differences. What has started can no longer be stopped as we roll downhill towards a freer and more prosperous autonomous Mthwakazi nation.


Source - BMV
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

