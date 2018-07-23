Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF party supporters gathered and waited for long before their leaders arrived to address them in Marondera Central recently.

With the DJ now being the centre of attraction playing the famous and highly-politicised track Kutonga Kwaro by Jah Prayzah, a Ford Ranger Double Cab arrived, sending the crowd into delirium.

The rally began, and a top official stood up and made a speech.

"After Grace Mugabe got involved in politics, the disbursement of CDFs (Constituency Development Fund) became problematic. Grace used the money to construct her private schools. The fees at the schools are exorbitant such that if we all contribute money we will not even pay for a child," the top revolutionary party official said, attracting a loud applause.

The July 30 watershed election has left politicians highly charged resulting in the electorate being consumers of falsehoods and promises.

As the clock ticked towards today, a moment that will see Zimbabwe casting their votes, political rallies had become a haven of big pledges and promises all meant to lure voters.

Last month, Zanu PF politburo member and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri told a gathering at Nhakiwa in Uzumba that he had pledged his retirement package to the people of Rushinga if they garnered more votes than Uzumba.

Uzumba is traditionally known as a Zanu PF stronghold.

"Uzumba is known for its massive voting numbers, but this time, it will be Rushinga. I told them that I have set aside my pension money so that I can buy 30 cattle to be distributed across the province if they get more voters than this area," he said.

MDC Alliance and Zanu PF have been battling to convince their followers that their parties do have support from the Western countries.

Upon launching his campaign, Chamisa told his followers of his dream of a modern Zimbabwe with spaghetti roads and bullet trains.

However, the utterances have been used by Zanu PF leadership in de-campaigning the 40-year-old opposition leader, describing him as a dreamer.

Chamisa has also been blasting Mnangagwa's popular mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business", saying the statement is vague and a threat to the natural resources of the country.

"You heard my brother, Mnangagwa, say Zimbabwe is open for business. I said my brother, do not use unnecessary English statements. You will sell this country in broad daylight. You cannot open business to everyone. You attract enemies," Chamisa told a rally at Mahusekwa growth point in June.

With Zimbabwe experiencing an ailing economy that has spawned widespread unemployment, politicians have been selling their strategies to resuscitate the comatose economy.

Mnangagwa has claimed that over $20 billion has been injected into the economy through foreign direct investments.

Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity president Blessing Kasiyamhuru has promised to build a $150 billion economy within the first five years if he wins the election, while MDC Alliance partner Tendai Biti said Zimbabwe would become a $100 billion economy voted into power.

"We are going to deal with the rail system. You heard the president (Chamisa) talking of bullet trains. We were in London recently, underground London. This is what other countries are doing. But Zanu PF has promised us some railway that links Harare and Chitungwiza for 40 years, but nothing has come to fruition �? We want to grow our economy, to a $100 billion dollar economy," Biti said in Mahusekwa.

However, this election has not fallen short of hate speech, especially between Zanu PF and MDC Alliance.

Speaking to journalists during the Centre for Investigative Journalism in Zimbabwe workshop in Harare recently, Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko said despite a peaceful atmosphere during this campaign, major political parties were still using slogans laden with hate speech.

"The slogans have elements of hate speech. Zanu PF still says 'Down with someone', the MDC is still saying 'Rovera pasi'. At one point, President Mnangagwa likened MDC supporters to puppies. That is hate speech," she said.

While addressing supporters in Mutoko, Mnangagwa described opposition supporters as "puppies" and urged his supporters to "feed them with sadza to silence them".

This election has not fallen short of drama, with MDC Alliance women across the country fasting every Friday as they prayed for Chamisa's victory.

A few months ago, National Patriotic Front candidate Masango Matambanadzo addressed a rally in Kwekwe while on the shoulders of his bodyguard.

The social media platforms have been hilarious with clashes between the MDC's "Nerorists" and Zanu PF's "Varakashi" squaring off as they defend their parties.

However, the country recorded a historical shocking incident in which Mnangagwa and other top officials escaped death following a blast during a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo in June.

Two people died, while 47 others, including Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, were left injured.

On the other hand, Chamisa was lucky to be unhurt after the stage fell while addressing his supporters in Hwange.

Today, the electorate will go to the polling booths to cast their ballots, and results there after will only speak which promise, lie or truth they listened to and decided to follow.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #2018, #Elections, #Lies

Comments

House to rent

Packing bags on sale

Toyota tallion on sale

Suits on sale

Gates on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

For sale are bags

School furniture on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

8 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1100 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1112 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2283 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days