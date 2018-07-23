Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | Views
Grace Mugabe has been known to say some outlandish things in her time. When we look back, they seem bemusing to many, but while we have been laughing, she has never stopped plotting her return to power.

"I have said to the president, leave me in charge – I will be good at this, I can do a great job," Grace Mugabe once said.

These words were said when she was First Lady, but one thing is clear, that she has never lost the confidence in herself to one day rule Zimbabwe. In fact, she has been actively pursuing it from the day the people drove her and Robert Mugabe from State House.

She has dreamed of leading Zimbabwe and this was the principle reason for her marriage to former president Robert Mugabe.

However, when he could no longer provide the easy route to power, she turned to another man who could, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

She has used her significant wealth to entice the young leader into doing her bidding. While she started small, demanding access to power and some seats around the decision-making table, the demands started to escalate to the point where she has been ostensibly appointed Chamisa's running mate and will be made his vice-president should he win.

This means that once again, Grace Mugabe will be one heartbeat away from ultimate power over 17 million Zimbabweans who will be fleeced daily so Gucci Grace can afford her ridiculously lavish lifestyle.

Being one step away from power will never be enough for Grace and she will then set her eyes on removing the sole obstacle.

Chamisa is just another vehicle for Grace, albeit a far too compliant one.

The MDC leader has risked everything for Grace's money and support, legitimacy, votes and his soul. However, Chamisa has never shirked from his role in Grace's machinations. As a leader of the MDC, he knows better than most what Grace Mugabe and her husband have done to our great nation.

Today, we go to the polls and Grace's final victory over the Zimbabwean people could finally be realised. Her ascension to power will be our nightmare.

You either stand with the Zimbabwean people, our hopes, dreams and freedom, or you stand with Grace Mugabe.

There is no middle ground.

Nelson Chamisa has made his choice.

Now it is time we make ours.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Anthony Mkondo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Breeds on sale

Bags on sale

Bmw tag watch on sale

Full desktop on sale

Bmwx3 on sale

School furniture on sale

4 roomed house wanted

Toyota tallion on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1350 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

48 mins ago | 842 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 1964 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Let the people speak

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

It's Chamisa's day

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

73 cops promoted

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1350 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

13 hrs ago | 2340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days