Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

2 hrs ago | Views
This day is the most crucial in our history. We have no room for error. We have no space to stay at home and be bystanders.  We must speak with our feet. We must make our votes count.
 
As a member of the Zimbabwean Workers For Justice, I have heard the cry of too many Zimbabweans who lost their livelihoods because of the evil Zuva supreme court decision. I have seen their pain.  Nelson Chamisa was responsible for this. He represented the bad guys against the good guys.  Nelson Chamisa made his decision back then. He chose to fight the worker. He chose to support big business against the small man and the small woman.
 
He killed the future of over 30,000 workers.  He killed the future of their families - of families like mine.
 
So as we all go the polls today I urge you, I beg you. Don't let this guy in.  Say no to money grabbing Nelson who spat in the face of the average worker in order to make a quick buck.  Say no to the most evil supreme court case in our history.
 
ED has come to power and in just 9 months he is making a difference.  He is working for the worker.  80,000 jobs have been created and hundreds of thousand more are on the way. I'm not saying ED is perfect, of course he isn't. But he at least fights for us, he fights for the worker, he fights for our future.
 
Chamisa fights against the worker. And even worse, he has done a deal with Mugabe.  Just imagine that! We were finally rid of the scum of Grace Mugabe, and now she is walking right back in under our noses.  After all she has done to this country we cannot let this happen.
 
Today we are making decisions which will shape our future. As a worker, from a family of workers, representing workers, I will vote ED.  Keep Nelson and Grace out of State House. For the sake of all of those who have already lost out at their evil hands.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thomas Nkala
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Lessons on art paintings

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Making of home sets

Packing bags on sale

Stands on sale

On sale is mazda bongo

Suits on sale

Khaya arts for entertainment services


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

6 hrs ago | 2091 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

16 mins ago | 320 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

30 mins ago | 556 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 239 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

53 mins ago | 798 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

53 mins ago | 185 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

54 mins ago | 350 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

55 mins ago | 511 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

59 mins ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

1 hr ago | 790 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

1 hr ago | 436 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

2 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

2 hrs ago | 1278 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

3 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

4 hrs ago | 2553 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

4 hrs ago | 3917 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

5 hrs ago | 3264 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

It's Chamisa's day

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

73 cops promoted

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

5 hrs ago | 178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days