A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

This day is the most crucial in our history. We have no room for error. We have no space to stay at home and be bystanders. We must speak with our feet. We must make our votes count.As a member of the Zimbabwean Workers For Justice, I have heard the cry of too many Zimbabweans who lost their livelihoods because of the evil Zuva supreme court decision. I have seen their pain. Nelson Chamisa was responsible for this. He represented the bad guys against the good guys. Nelson Chamisa made his decision back then. He chose to fight the worker. He chose to support big business against the small man and the small woman.He killed the future of over 30,000 workers. He killed the future of their families - of families like mine.So as we all go the polls today I urge you, I beg you. Don't let this guy in. Say no to money grabbing Nelson who spat in the face of the average worker in order to make a quick buck. Say no to the most evil supreme court case in our history.ED has come to power and in just 9 months he is making a difference. He is working for the worker. 80,000 jobs have been created and hundreds of thousand more are on the way. I'm not saying ED is perfect, of course he isn't. But he at least fights for us, he fights for the worker, he fights for our future.Chamisa fights against the worker. And even worse, he has done a deal with Mugabe. Just imagine that! We were finally rid of the scum of Grace Mugabe, and now she is walking right back in under our noses. After all she has done to this country we cannot let this happen.Today we are making decisions which will shape our future. As a worker, from a family of workers, representing workers, I will vote ED. Keep Nelson and Grace out of State House. For the sake of all of those who have already lost out at their evil hands.