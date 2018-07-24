Latest News Editor's Choice


ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

ZEC, please do your constitutional job. Zimbabweans have the results, posted on every polling stations.

Now we are waiting for you to officially announce them. Otherwise unofficial personnel will do it for you.

History may repeat itself, that when the electoral body delays the announcement of results without good cause, it would clearly mean that they lost the elections. They did it in 2008.

Source - Isaac Nkomah
Most Popular In 7 Days