Vanity of vanities says GwiziTheMotivator

The Political Field is like a soccer match, the actual players on the field don't hate each other although they are playing against each other for different teams which they represent.Shockingly it is the supporters of the team who don't even play on the field, who always hate each other for no reason 🤔.Don't lose your friends, neighbours and relatives over a politician who doesn't even know your name.SHARE this message of peace and love🤝🏼✌ gwizimotivator@yahoo.com