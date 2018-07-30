Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Election Observers please be fair

2 hrs ago | Views
The Indian observer team were quick to endorse elections whose results are being disputed.

Endorsement of of election which 21%  of V11 forms are not accountable.

Opposition have no access to them, and it is alleged that they have been tempered with.

An election result which is being announced by an electoral body that cannot explain why V11 forms in Victoria falls were burnt.

Why do you quickly endorse elections which an account of a party supporter tried to steal a presidential ballot box and caught by a security officer.

Only results announced are of the rural areas but ZEC said they announce results as they arrive.

So does this mean Harare and Bulawayo votes are yet to arrive or else they are being doctored.

Observers be fair

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Isaac Nkomah
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Full desktop on sale

Lessons on art paintings

Breeds on sale

Eggs on sale

Bmw tag watch on sale

Atlas bandsaw

Merc c270cdi on sale

Stands on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Why Nelson Chamisa must concede now

1 hr ago | 2122 Views

The polls were correct: ED and Zanu-F won big

1 hr ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa to hand over his sister to Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 816 Views

Jonathan Moyo once said

1 hr ago | 1485 Views

Beware of liars like David Coltart: We need to be responsible!

1 hr ago | 608 Views

ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 1797 Views

Zimbabwe opposition claims electoral victory, alleges rigging plot

2 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Results that people of Matabeleland voted for Zanu PF are an insult

2 hrs ago | 1984 Views

'Most of Mthwakazi people did not register to vote'

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's statement unfortunate, says expert

3 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Highlanders vs Dembare tie, Bosso increase gate charges

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

The bones that haunt Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Plumtree candidate arrested over a scuffle with Zanu PF team

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Tendai Biti claims Chiwenga has plotted Chamisa's assassination

3 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mnangagwa did not breach law, Charamba

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chamisa dodges Chigumba bullet

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Missing polling station in Harare

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Biti is a sick man - Mukupe

3 hrs ago | 1936 Views

ZEC, a joke of the decade

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe elections already disputed?

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

Chamisa ally #Kwekwed by 'Blackman'

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

85% voter turnout in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Beitbridge voters hope Mnangagwa win can lead to more success

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Stupid' teacher resorts to violence

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Record number votes in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Spurned prophet opts for rape'

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa calls for calm

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF extends lead

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mukupe concedes defeat to Biti

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Chamisa claims poll victory

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

55 375 assisted to vote in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance share spoils in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Catholic Commission primes for disputed poll

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Vote verification still in progress in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Obert Mpofu warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kasukuwere sued over business rates

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zec bares fangs over results announcement

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Free wi-fi at Joshua Nkomo statue'

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Social media poll results fuel disputed outcome'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Grace Mugabe off the hook?

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kukura Kurerwa Bus Company wheels come off

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zesn pokes holes on elections

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zanu-PF poised for landslide

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

BREAKING: Zanu-PF attains majority

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF still in the lead, wins 110 seats out of 153 announced

4 hrs ago | 2102 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Mugabe speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

11 hrs ago | 7719 Views

Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

11 hrs ago | 9731 Views

WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election

12 hrs ago | 6377 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days