Election Observers please be fair

Opinion / Columnist

The Indian observer team were quick to endorse elections whose results are being disputed.Endorsement of of election which 21% of V11 forms are not accountable.Opposition have no access to them, and it is alleged that they have been tempered with.An election result which is being announced by an electoral body that cannot explain why V11 forms in Victoria falls were burnt.Why do you quickly endorse elections which an account of a party supporter tried to steal a presidential ballot box and caught by a security officer.Only results announced are of the rural areas but ZEC said they announce results as they arrive.So does this mean Harare and Bulawayo votes are yet to arrive or else they are being doctored.Observers be fair