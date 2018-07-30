Latest News Editor's Choice


Beware of liars like David Coltart: We need to be responsible!

David Coltart has been looking for excuses to justify the crushing MDC defeat all evening. I woke up to this tweet this morning;

"No results displayed for Victoria Falls Ward 2. Tent has been removed. Spoke to a police officer and was told they were burnt."

Except for as Donald Trump would say, "WRONG". Brighton John, a local journalist, even responded on Twitter:

"I'm a local journalist in Victoria Falls, and I must say that results from the ward you speak of were available and in fact MDC Alliance's candidate won in the ward. I really think we need to be responsible at this point".

Brighton John, we salute you.

At this extremely delicate time in our history, where it appears like that we have just had some real, free and open democratic elections, we must be very careful of fake news. And in this case fake tweets. These items are there purely to incite, to cause trouble. The fact is that these polls were the freest polls we have ever had, and in African terms, they look almost perfect.

Hundreds of international monitors have been here and we've only heard positive responses so far. The Indian team even came out yesterday and spoke on mellifluous terms about the transparency and fairness of this election. The biggest democracy in the world giving us the greenlight surely stands for something.

The fact is that Chamisa's behaviour throughout has been irresponsible. He said he would only accept the results if they won! He lied about meetings with Trump and his administration, he lied about being promised 15 billion dollars, he attacked women in the most horrifically sexist terms. And now he is lying about winning an election which everyone else can see he lost. And unfortunately for Mr. Chamisa, it was not even close.

The parliamentary results will be mirrored at the presidential level. I urge Mr. Coltart and Mr. Chamisa to accept defeat for the sake of peace and unity. The only other choice, is a path we dare not take.

Source - Jealousy Dutiro
