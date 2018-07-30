Latest News Editor's Choice


Why Nelson Chamisa must concede now

1 hr ago
With the parliamentary results in and presidential results on the way, the writing is on the wall. Nelson Chamisa put up a brave fight, but in the end, the ZANU rural base just proved to hard to defeat once again.

Nelson Chamisa however got a little too excited during the process. This is not surprising. He had already claimed before the elections even started that he would declare victory no matter the outcome. How irresponsible! Yet, with 3% of the votes counted, he tweeted out that the MDC were winning by large margins. Cue mayhem.

His people took to the streets to celebrate, after 3% of the count. It is now clear that the MDC lost heavily in the parliament. And it is plausible to assume that the presidential results will mirror this landslide.

We are in a precarious position. We have proven to the world that we are a peaceful nation. We voted as one, we voted calmly. It even looks like this time the vote went peacefully. However now is the time for our leaders to step up. Now is the time for them to show an example, to show their true positive traits which they tried so hard to convince the electorate of.

Both campaigns used the word God a lot. Nelson Chamisa's 'God is in it', and ED's 'The Voice of the People is the Voice of God', became the slogans of the campaigns. Now as a man of God, Chamisa must do all he can to bring the holy peace to our nation. He has sinned by lying to his base that they would win no matter what. He has sinned by mocking women, and by encouraging violence within his party. And he has sinned by calling for more sanctions on our nation, even in our hour of greatest hope.

Now it is time for his redemption. Nelson Chamisa, call off your MDC riots off, concede now, and save Zimbabwe.

Source - Knowledge Moyo
