'A political watershed in Zimbabwe's history' International Monitors Bless Elections

Opinion / Columnist

On the back of the Indian delegation's report yesterday, today SADC, the regional body representing our neighbouring countries also chimed in.With ZANU and ED running away with a seeming landslide victory, we were all waiting on the edge of our seats to see what the monitors from the international community would say.The Foreign Minister of Angola, representing the monitors opened with what he described as a "Remarkable transformation in civil and political rights" under the new dispensation. Let's remember Nelson Chamisa had originally wanted SADC to run these elections. Now this same body are giving a ZANU victory their blessing.Their preliminary findings included a blessing for the Alignment of Electoral Laws with the Constitution. The "Code of Conduct "for political parties and candidates is a commendable step, which, "is an essential framework, promoting tolerance" he noted. There were warm words too for ZEC noting that they have "made good strides to improve the electoral process" in general and on the specifics, most notably the biometric system.ZEC, they reported, has made a lot of improvements in the management of elections through introduction of BVR voters roles, which is firmly in line with the revised SADC guidelines. The establishment of a multiparty liaison committee was another real success.Of course, historical mistrust remains between ZEC and some of the political parties, but SADC put this largely down to inertia and a communications problem.Freedom of association and speech throughout the campaign received a big "thumbs up", and even the police received words of commendation from the international monitoring body. Our local policemen and women were described as professional and attentive. How things have changed!The foreign minister also noted that some voters were turned away, but that is because they were at the wrong polling stations. Those assisted, he noted, were assisted by people of their choice and there were no signs of coercion.In summary, the SADC representative described what he saw as a process conducted in a "peaceful and orderly manner, and largely in line with the key provisions of constitutional framework, and SADC guidelines for democratic elections."The final word from SADC should reverberate in all our hearts: "Elections were a political watershed in Zimbabwe's history." Adding that, "if there is any dispute, candidates should channel disputes through existing legal frameworks and refrain from violence."Zimbabwean democracy is here. Zimbabwe is back on the map!