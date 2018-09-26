President Mnangagwa on economic recovery drive

Opinion / Columnist

President Emmerson Mnagagwa's visit to New York and his attendance to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has positive attributes to it as takes Zimbabwe to greater heights. Zimbabwe's economy had gone on a downfall and the former President Robert Mugabe had disengaged Zimbabwe from the rest of the world. It is because of that that Zimbabwe lost investor confidence, yet it is these investors who could and can only take Zimbabwe to the next level with the creation of jobs, boost in the foreign currency inflow, not only that but also boost tourism for the country thereby creating employment.Upon President Mnangagwa's entry into New York it has been meeting after meeting and interview after interview and meeting after meeting. In his meeting with Zimbabweans in the diaspora President Mnangagwa highlighted that he is engaging with American Business people so they can come and invest in Zimbabwe as a way of boosting Zimbabwe's economy. This cannot be done by a person who has selfish interests who does not have his people's interests at heart.President Mnangagwa at the Investor forum said the forum provided interaction platform with the business community in USA on investment prospects and opportunities. President Mnangagwa said the new dispensation is determined to build a new open prosperous Zimbabwe in its pursuit for investment with members of the international community, as he engages and reengages with international community for the benefit of Zimbabweans. He said Zimbabweans are ready to welcome American investors. With the peace prevailing in Zimbabwe and the natural resources Zimbabwe is endowed with no one would want to miss the chance of investing in Zimbabwe.He said Zimbabwe is on a course to modernise and industrialise to improve economy with comprehensive economic reforms which foster environmentally friendly atmosphere, promoting and protecting private enterprise, improve the ease and cost of doing business, creating employment, reducing country risk perception, eradicate corruption and enhance public sector accountability transparency and good governance. This can only be said by a leader who want what is best for their nation, especially now that he is saying it to the world. It only shows that he is a man of his word and wants the whole world to see the vision that he has for his nation.President Mnangagwa's vision of becoming a middle income economy by 2030 is quite possible seeing that since his taking over in November 2017 the per capita income of Zimbabwe has increased with increased foreign direct investments, and he hopes investments will play major role. If he keeps this pace, President Mnangagwa will surely lead this country to become a middle income economy even before 2030. He is a man with a vision.President Mnangagwa is looking USA investors to explore the different investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, as the country is seeking a fresh start after almost 2 decades of backsliding. President Mnangagwa is surely fighting nail and tooth for this country to be better.In his interview with CNNs Christine Amanpour, President Mnangagwa highlighted how his administration is about building modernising Zimbabwean economy. At the Nelson Mandela Pace Summit President Mnangagwa said that there is need for investment projects that can re-finance themselves to pay the loans they would have gotten from other countries like China, as he cited the two massive capital projects of the expansion of Kariba South and Hwange power stations financed by Chinese capital. President Mnangagwa said there was no danger where there was a project that becomes productive when it comes to revenue streams to pay for itself because when the loan pays itself off the asset remains the country.This only shows that President Mnangagwa left for the USA with one agenda and that is to look for ways to revive Zimbabwe's economy as he has his country and people at heart. Zimbabwe sure is open for business as he is involved in talks with potential investors as he fights corruption since corruption affects investor confidence.