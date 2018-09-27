Ruhanya asking ED to deliver diaspora vote - so ED is off the illegitimate hook!

Opinion / Columnist

Some Zimbabweans' self-indulgence knows no bounds! The latest expression of this foolishness is the willingness to let this Zanu PF regime to remain in power regardless of the fact that the regime rigged the recent elections and is therefore illegitimate!"Respected political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa' s government to amend electoral laws to enable Zimbabweans in the diaspora to vote in future polls," we read in Zimeye.Zanu PF has stubbornly undermine the country's constitution and democratic institutions to blatantly deny the people their freedoms and basic human rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections and even the right to life.People have demanded free, fair and credible elections but time and time again for the last 38 years Zanu PF has ignored the demands and blatantly rigged the elections. Each time the people have done nothing about this other than wring their fingers like helpless children and Zanu PF thugs, for their part have grown more bold and arrogant.Zanu PF thugs now regard rigging elections as their God given right. "We are the stockholders of Zimbabwe and everyone else is a stakeholder." rogue war veterans and hard-line Zanu PF supporter have boasted. Meaning when it comes to deciding who ruled the country, everyone else has the vote and they wield the deciding veto!If the people of Zimbabwe are serious about putting an end to this Zanu PF vote rigging culture, a pre-requisite for meaningful economic recovery, then the people must demand free, fair and credible elections and mean it! What better way of demonstrating that they mean it than refusing to recognise winners of rigged elections!Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 30 July 2018 and, per se, the regime does not have the people's mandate to govern, it is illegitimate and must be treated accordingly!What people like Dr Ruhanya are saying, by calling of President Mnangagwa to honour his promise to give Zimbabweans in the diaspora to vote in future people, is first and foremost that they have accepted the Zanu PF regime as the legitimate government. This is just self-indulgence foolishness whose consequence is to let Mnangagwa off the illegitimate hook.As for the promise itself , "to looking into the logistics to ensure those in the diaspora are given the vote next time". It must be dismissed with the contempt it rightly deserve. Mnangagwa was the Minister of Justice since 2013; why did he fail to do this for the 30th July 2018 elections?But even if one could look into the crystal ball and got rock-solid assurance that Zanu PF would grant all in the diaspora the vote, would hold free, fair and credible elections in 2023, etc. Still it would be folly to let the regime off the illegitimate hook because the regime is judged illegitimate on the basis what happened in these elections and not what will happen in 2023! It has been our willingness to believe the regime will do better in future that has allowed it to rig elections and stay in power all these last 38 years with the tragic consequence of bad governance we can see.Mnangagwa is a corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thug who has gone one step further and staged the 2008 and last November military coups, first one to stop MDC getting into power and the second to remove Mugabe. All those who thought the November coup had changed the man have just had a wake-up call after he blatantly rigged these elections and had seven people shot dead just to remind everyone he would not stop at anything in his quest to secure absolute power.Allowing Mnangagwa and his junta regime off the illegitimate hook will only allow them to stay in power until the 2023 elections which we can be certain they will rig putting us back to the situation we are in right now. No doubt the regime will make new promises and, no doubt, the naïve and gullible amongst us like Dr Ruhanya will have the regime off the illegitimacy hook again.After 38 years of rigged elections and broken promises this nation should have learned by now that appeasing corrupt and tyrannical regimes is not going to bring us the free, fair and credible elections and good governance. We must stop listening to day-dreamers like Dr Ruhanya who continue to live in cloud-cuckoo-land.Those us who live in the real world must refuse to let Mnangagwa and his junta off the hook, they rigged the 30th July 2018 elections and are, per se, illegitimate. Come what may it, this Zanu PF regime must not be allowed to remain in office to organise the 2023 elections because they will rig those elections too. The only sure way to end this nightmare of 38 years of rigged elections and broken promises is by making those who do rig elections are never again taken off the illegitimate hook! Never!