Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Failure to secure 'financial package scarring investors' reported Guardian - quelea home to roost

27 Sep 2018 at 07:29hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa and his cronies started singing the sing-song "Zimbabwe is open for business!" soon after last November coup; it was way too premature to do so. Zimbabwe was a pariah state ruled by well-established and deeply entrenched corrupt, vote rigging and ruthless dictatorship; dismantle it was never going to be easy. Removing the top dog, Robert Mugabe, and a select few around him was a good start but not enough to justify the "new dispensation" claim.

Mnangagwa promised to hold free, fair and credible elections and yet he stubbornly refused to implement any democratic reforms to make this possible. By blatantly rigging the 30 July 2018 elections, he confirmed; even to those still naïve to believe to "new dispensation" propaganda; that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state. No investor would want to do business with thugs!

"Although the elections in July did not see the systematic violence of those under Mugabe, alleged irregularities during the count and violent repression following the vote have resulted in only lukewarm support for Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party from major international powers," reported the Guardian.

"The fatal shooting by soldiers of seven unarmed civilians in Harare during opposition protests has made endorsement of the new government difficult, officials privately admit."

"Catriona Laing, the outgoing British ambassador, told local reporters the United Kingdom was concerned by the August 1 shootings and hoped to see political reform.

"This has made the prospects of the multi-billion-dollar financial package needed to stave off economic collapse unlikely, which has in turn discouraged private investors."

No political reforms can ever be implemented now to reverse the reality that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt vote rigging thugs! The chicken have come home to roost in their millions like quelea birds! Even the British who have been bending over backward to prop up this Mnangagwa junta are now accepting that the regime is doomed to fail!

"China has proved unwilling to provide the immediate funds needed by Zimbabwe, citing concerns over the country's ability to repay existing unpaid debts," continued the Guardian report.

How typical! Before the elections, Mnangagwa boasted that he had signed several "mega deal projects worth billions of dollars" with the Chinese. Now that the elections are over the Chinese are saying the money would only be released if Zimbabwe paid outstanding loans first.

They did the same thing with Mugabe, strung him along with promises of mega deals only to demand repayment outstanding loans before any new loans could be activated! Mugabe hit back by booting the Chinese out of Chiadzwa diamond fields.

The Chinese are reportedly going back to Chiadzwa. They helped Mnangagwa rig and win the recent elections and going back to Chiadzwa was their pay back. So they will continue the wholesale looting of diamonds from where they left off!

"Manisha Singh, the US assistant secretary of State for economic and business affairs, told a House of Representatives hearing earlier this month that the new government has to demonstrate it is "changing its ways" before these (targeted sanctions imposed on Zanu PF leaders) can be lifted.
"Our pressure on Zimbabwe remains in place.

"We are trying to use this pressure to leverage political and economic reforms, human rights observations … We want to see fundamental changes in Zimbabwe and only then will we resume normal relations with them," Singh said.

The pressure must now focused on forcing this Zanu PF junta to accept that it is illegitimate, having rigged the election, and must step aside to allow the appointment of an interim administration. The administration will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms in preparation for holding fresh free, fair and credible elections.

There is really no other way out of this mess other than having an interim regime. Zanu PF must not be allow remain in power for five years because it will only be presiding over total economic collapse and want to rig the next elections just to stay in power.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

1,5tonne truck on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Kombi body on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Restaurant forsale

5 acres trenance plot for sale. bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

8 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

8 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7651 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1092 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 852 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

10 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days