We must put an end to this demagoguery

Opinion / Columnist

Today I am going to say something that will put me on a collision course with my fellow Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. I have realized that there are people at home and abroad who are bent on perpetuating the suffering of many in Zimbabwe through deceit and lies. These continued demonstrations against the government of Zimbabwe are based on lies and must stop forthwith. 99 percent of Zimbabweans in the diaspora are economic refugees yet they lie about political persecution so they can legalize their stay in the diaspora.For the benefit of every Zimbabwean living in Zimbabwe, I would like to inform you that these demonstrations have nothing to do with the improvement of your welfare but everything to do with those living in the diaspora illegally. The demonstrations are meant to create evidence for seeking asylum in the diaspora. People show up at the demo place with placards that denigrates the government and its leaders. They take pictures and the demo is widely published in newspapers.Once someone living illegally in the US or elsewhere in the diaspora has these photos, they are golden. They rush to the courts and claim that if they ever go back to Zimbabwe they will be killed because they participated in a demo. It is that simple and stupid. I am not by any means against asylum seekers. Anyone who feels that their life is in danger must always be protected, always.My problem is when people lie to get asylum and when institutions like the opposition parties like the help in validating those lies. Opposition parties like the MDC has been milking donations from people in the diaspora therefore they would want more people to leave the country so they can get more support.ZANU PF's naivety has forced it to fall victim to a scheme they don't even understand. They are provoked and forced to react but by so doing, they are falling exactly into the trap - the August 1, 2018 shootings are a case in point. The MDC Alliance demo was well orchestrated and ZANU PF immediately fell into the trap.There is nothing wrong in being selfish but there is everything wrong to be selfish when the bottom line doesn't hold together. It feels good to lie your way to asylum but what about us? We are stuck on sanctions. Sanctions don't affect Mnangagwa, they affect you and me. Those who continue to lie to keep the sanctions on the country get a second chance of life but you and I are now hopeless.Look at the meetings the President is holding with people living in the diaspora. There is stampede to go and be with the President. These same people are now lying to the President that they love him so much and would want to help him take the country forward. Open their files and see the lies they told about the same President they now pretend to love.The government must wake up and defend the sovereignty of Zimbabwe. The people of Zimbabwe must wake up and defend their freedom, their rights, and their lives. We can't let a few selfish people ruin our future through lies whilst we continue to live in abject poverty due to sanctions brought to us by our own.The government must arrest everyone who returns to Zimbabwe but got their rights to stay in the diaspora through asylum. Anyone who was granted a political asylum must be arrested on landing in Zimbabwe. These people must be handed over to the US, UK or wherever they are coming from and exposed for the fraudsters they are. Fight back for Zimbabwe and let the world know that these people are fraudsters; they lied about Zimbabwe and are causing untold sufferings through the continued imposition of sanctions.The government of Zimbabwe must be aware that there are policemen and doctors who are in the business of issuing false supporting evidence to asylum seekers. There are documents for asylum on sale in Zimbabwe. The beauty about America is that these documents are still in these asylum seeker's files. Our own policemen are issuing damning false reports like, "if ever you step your foot in Zimbabwe, you will be killed." The doctors are giving false medical reports that these asylum seekers were treated at their centers for trauma due to mass rape, beatings and so forth.With all these lies, the government can bark all they want about the removal of sanctions—that will never happen. Mnangagwa's picture in these files is a picture of a vampire whose hands are dripping with blood. The world is afraid of him.The US is a generous country. If you expose these fraudsters, they will act--start acting today!!! The criminals will face the consequences—so what I am saying is time is ripe for Zimbabwe to fight back. Expose the criminals. The US government will act; all they need is evidence. My fellow Zimbabweans, let us work with our government to expose these saboteurs. There is nothing wrong in being an economic refugee but everything wrong to falsely claim political persecution.It is a crime!