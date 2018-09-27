'My deliberate decision to (half) open democratic space', boasted ED - boast 38 years CLOSED it

Opinion / Columnist

"Madam President, Peace, security, stability, democracy and good governance are essential ingredients for sustainable development. In view of the fact that elections as an integral element of democracy, my country held the much anticipated harmonised General Elections on the 30th July 2018," boasted President Mnangagwa in his UNGA speech."Following my deliberate and conscious decision to open up the democratic space and emphatic call for peace, unity and tolerance of divergent views amongst our people; political contestations, election campaigning, voting and counting processes were conducted freely, peacefully and transparently."That is rich coming from the man whom everyone knows was responsible closing the democratic space all these last 38 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF rule. He closed the space and now wants to be given credit for half opening it before he slams the door shut again!Mnangagwa may not have been the one who hatched all the satanic vote rigging schemes and the wanton violence of harassment, beating, rape and even cold blooded murders that have become the hallmarks of the Zanu PF reign of terror but there is no disputing that he carried out most of these activities with the ruthless efficiencies of a crocodile!Mnangagwa's hands are red with the blood of the many innocent Zimbabweans the regime has murdered these last 38 years. He has never shown any sign of pity on his victims or remorse – signs of a ruthless killer who enjoyed his work. After Mugabe himself, Mnangagwa is the next person in line to take the blame for the suffering, deaths and criminal waste of resources in Zimbabwe.Yes Mnangagwa took his heavy foot off the wanton violence pedal during the election period but only because he had other less violent ways of securing the landslide electoral victory. The regime was very quick off the mark on the 1st August to snuff out all dissent from those protesting the rigged elections. Soldiers were let loose on the protestors with orders of "shoot to kill".Mnangagwa wanted everyone to remember that his regime's thirst for shedding innocent blood to keep its iron grip on absolute power was unquenchable. We are a cowed nation because we have lived under a ruthless taskmaster!"My deliberate and conscious decision to open up the democratic space!" No doubt, Mnangagwa expects us all to grovel in the dirty to show our appreciation and gratitude for his generosity for the half open democratic space. He is fearful we will get carried away and be run-over by car if he throw the door wide open and we enjoyed all the freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections!And so, out of concern for our own good, Mnangagwa has deliberately and consciously denied 2 to 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote, has seen to it that no verified voters' roll was released (it opened the door to all manner of vote rigging), etc.President Mnangagwa used his 38 years of vote rigging experience to blatantly rig the 30th July 2018 elections. Zanu PF has rigged elections all these years and always got away with it, President Mnangagwa is cocksure of doing the same this year. People have time and time again demanded free and fair elections but each time Zanu PF has rigged the elections the same people has done nothing about it, out of fear of confronting the regime.If we allow this Zanu PF junta to remain in power and to manage the next elections in 2023 then we can be certain one thing the party will rig the elections. And the nation will still be stuck with a corrupt and tyrannical regime and still worried sick how the nation will ever end the economic meltdown without good governance.By right, President Mnangagwa and many of his Zanu PF cronies should be in jail for all the sufferings and deaths they have brought on the nation after their "deliberate and conscious decision to CLOSE up the democratic space" these last 38 years. Over 30 000, included the 7 shot dead just last month, innocent Zimbabweans have murdered to establish and retain the de facto one-party dictatorship. Worse still, there is every sign that President Mnangagwa may slam the half open door of democratic space shut again!