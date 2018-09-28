Even in summer, panties are compulsory

Opinion / Columnist

MANY women nowadays don't wear underwear for different reasons and the boggling question is it compulsory or not?I just decided to ask the old generation the benefits which come with wearing panties and this is what I got. Firstly, they believe that every woman should always have something underneath to cover her essentials.It is said that it is for health reasons because when one is moving up and down there is a lot of air pollution and that can easily get into the precious wound.Still on old generation beliefs, it is also said that a woman should not only wear underwear, but should also put a cloth underneath to stop all the ''polluted air'' getting inside her. It therefore, becomes compulsory to wear underwear if you are a woman!Tell the above things to the new generation, many will laugh their lungs out as they believe pant or no pant; it's all up to an individual.The different reasons I have heard from women who do not wear underwear are, "I hate it when I am wearing tight-fitting clothes and it would be obvious that I am wearing underwear, that is why I choose to leave it out. I better wear a thong or not at all."For some, not wearing underwear has just become a habit and they feel comfortable. The worst reasons I got are from those who do not wear pants because they hate washing their dirt.Some women, just because it's summer, claim they feel like underwear suffocates them.Sisters, I believe every woman should wear underwear and the only time when someone cannot wear it is during bedtime, guess you know the reasons (lol).What is better, for everyone to see that you are wearing lingerie because it's tracing on your legging or for everyone to see that there is nothing underneath? I guess most people will prefer the first one. Not wearing lingerie is not really sexy, but instead it makes one appear cheap!A woman is one of the beautiful living things in the world. When lingerie came into existence, it expressed the sex appeal of a woman and provided support to their physique. The term lingerie is used to describe the women's underwear. Lingerie consists of a wide variety of underwear like panties, bras, thongs, stockings, peignoirs, exotic night wear and sheer night gowns. Nowadays, women have more focus on luxury and designer lingerie. The colours like red, white, black and pink are the priorities for women.There is a broad range of luxury lingerie available on the market like baby doll, bridal and see through. Women who have an extra large size can also choose from a lot of options available and being big does not mean one has to stop wearing panties.Lingerie is something that is linked to women. Men are usually known as practical human beings that you would not see them looking for luxurious undergarments. Lingerie usually has their own clothing boutique and it is well-designed and sexy compared to typical undergarments. Even though this type of apparel cannot be flaunted and tend to be costly, wearing lingerie is said to have some benefits to women.The common notion why women wear lingerie is to attract men. It is worn to boost the excitement between partners.Today, there are other more personal reasons that a woman considers for owning this apparel. Flattering and beautifully crafted lingerie has a positive effect on the mind and body. Lingerie like corsets, bustier, brassiere, thongs and g-string are tight when worn and enhance the shape of the body.They do not only make a person wearing them look better but also add confidence and self-esteem to that person. Lingerie is also meant to make women feel comfortable. Besides the basic items bras and panty, half slip can be worn on top of the aforementioned more intimate underwear.It is more suitable when wearing dresses and skirts. It is used to create more depth for thin dresses so intimate apparels would not be visible, to preserve fine fabric from perspiration and to protect the skin from wool or other rough material.Lingerie is not only applicable for young and people with slim body. It gives more benefit to those with curvy and saggy figures. It can offer instant slimming effect and can tighten loose skin, probably from aging.Owning lovely pieces that are worn under the clothes is one way for women to please themselves. If the undergarment you are wearing makes you feel sexy, then it is definitely the way to go for I know all women want to feel that way.Believe me, some of those women in the habit of moving around without panties are never at peace with themselves because their biggest concern is whether people can realise that they are not wearing anything underneath. Do not expose yourself to bacteria and diseases, wear underwear!Whatsapp your views to 0712978471.