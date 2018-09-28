Latest News Editor's Choice


Delays in payment at GMB

28 Sep 2018
Editor,

I have learnt with concern that GMB is not paying within three days after delivery,I did deliver two weeks ago and no payment has been made yet .effort to engage with GMB over the phone are proving to be a waste of time as you are being told to visit the depot, for example Shamva deport I have been referred to three different numbers and none of the recipients could assist me so what the point of giving us your phone numbers when you want farmers to travel to their respective deport for assistance, wake up guys this is the world of technology where one can get assistance online without hassles of visiting GMB depots....
Concerned farmer
Do not publish my email

Thank you

Source - Concerned farmer
More on: #Farmer, #GMB, #PAyment

Comments

