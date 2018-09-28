Chamisa and Gutu show us maturity

Opinion / Columnist

One wonders whether Obert Gutu has ever been a politician. Zimbabweans knew it that this guy and his party of detractors don't deserve a vote. It's not surprising that you lost the election. His comments are just but sour grapes. You are of no political relevance just like Zvorwadza. You were used and dumped.But as for you Nelson, what exactly do you want? I think it's better you find a good advisor. You seem to be totally confused. You say one thing today and you wake up the following day uttering utterly the opposite.On one time you said you want to dialogue with ED. The next day you say you don't talk to an illegitimate president. So what do really want? Be principled. Be a man of his word. The opposition does not mean that one has to just oppose even the good ideas. You fastly lose your lustre. Don't be ill-advised by those around you who had accepted ED by inauguration into parliament.