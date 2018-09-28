Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

When a Government turns back of its Vendors

28 Sep 2018 at 07:31hrs | Views
The Zanu-PF government's obsession and decision to evict vendors from the city centre is barbaric contemptuous and disrespectful at all costs. Chasing away vendors will not yield any success while hiding behind the 'Cholera Myth' which has become the talk of the town as a result of the presence of vendors in the CBD. Mnangagwa and his cronies should chase the economy not the vendors, the current government should arrest unemployment rather than arresting innocent and hardworking vendors, before I skin the current government and the City Fathers for chasing away vendors from the CBD in Harare and some parts of the country, I would like to expose the greediness of the Vendors Association leader Stan Zvorwadza who was once a critic of Mugabe led government and suddenly has become a choir master of President Mnangagwa.

Stan Zvorwadza is a disgrace to the whole family of vendors who once had faith in his leadership but later abandoned their struggle due to the dirty coins of silver, how on earth can someone at one point called all the vendors to resist the Mugabe led government brutality towards his subordinates dramatically calls for people to rally behind a new captain under the same oppressive regime that have created more misery and pain towards the innocent citizens of Zimbabwe. Mr. Zvorwadza just like your surname you are pain to the vendors fraternity and your leadership was once cherished by many for your bravery but now you are in a wrong basket dinning and praising an oppressive regime which has failed to fulfil its promises to the masses since (2013) Stan Zvorwadza should now step down from his position and peacefully join Zanu Pf, rather than to represent the interest of Zanu Pf in the Vendors Association. Without doubt everybody wants to see sanity in the Sunshine City but chasing away vendors from undesignated vending cites, will that bring sanity? That one will be answered later.

The current government which calls itself the second republic under the Zanu Pf party, is the one which is responsible for the current economic crisis that have witnessed not only the mushrooming of vendors but serious unemployment in Zimbabwe. Zanu Pf led government has failed to live up to its 2.2 million jobs promises rather most Zimbabweans both skilled and unskilled have resorted to the streets of Harare for survival. Life have not been rosy in Zimbabwe and survival is now the name of the game while the game is called vending. The government  was not supposed to wipe out vendors before it had created jobs and this will prove to be fatal in due course, chasing vendors from undesignated sites its like "shooting innocent civilians from the back".

The hardworking Zimbabweans deserve better, but the Zanu Pf regime have been imposing itself on people since 2000. The Government has indicated that police will not be withdrawn anytime soon as commuters are having a torrid time travelling back home as the law enforcement agents often engage in running battles with kombi drivers who break the law with impunity.  The prolonged battles between vendors and the police will not yield anything rather than start an unwanted civil unrest. The Zanu Pf led government should go back to the drawing board and arrest real economic problems. Real solutions to manage vending must first appreciate the role these vendors serve, these activities as their livelihood, and find ways to manage their commercial activity with transport, public spaces, residential and other key land use activities. The solution should be to designate accessible vending spaces for both patrons and vendors or standardise vending venues and sizes that allow vending but also respect the need for ease of traffic in public spaces. This chaos has reached a tipping point, as some Zanu PF functionaries have no idea of lawfulness. The vendors question is inextricably tied to this. We now wonder what constitutes of lawfulness and formality, the MDC-A controlled councils or Zanu PF government. It is clear by the sheer extent of street vending around the country that because of the nature of our economy and unemployment levels vending is here to stay.

Real solutions to manage vending must first appreciate the role these vendors serve, these activities as their livelihood, and find ways to manage their commercial activity with transport, public spaces, residential and other key land use activities. The solution should be to designate accessible vending spaces for both patrons and vendors and  standardise vending venues and sizes that allow vending but also respect the need for ease of traffic in public spaces. Instead of trying to outlaw street vending, and public convenience and efforts must be focused on organising these activities for the public good licensing vendors, not only from Zanu PF groups as alleged, designating street vending zones and times, providing mobile stalls to vendors that suit their types of wares and even facilitating access to microfinance for vendors. The vendors provide a necessary service, but the question is how councils

good. There is no mistaking, however, the fact that the legitimate vendors need to be able to pursue their trade. One of the major problems though has been the last-minute attempt to meet with a problem that will always recur. Should the government and the City Fathers continue chasing vendors surely a Big No?

Knowledge Hakata is a cutting edge political analyst and the co-founder of Democy Cratos. He can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Knowledge Hakata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Business properties to rent

Office wanted in town

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Toilet sets on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

47 mins ago | 138 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 858 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 868 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7179 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

Gold Baron in court

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

9 hrs ago | 685 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1051 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 817 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8312 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3058 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days