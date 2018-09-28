Latest News Editor's Choice


It is now established fact: Zanu PF rigged the 2018 elections - Mnangagwa's world is falling apart

28 Sep 2018
The electoral victory of the rigged elections has been but a hollow Pyrrhic victory for Mnangagwa.

Here is the man who had executed all Zanu PF's vote rigging activities and Mnangagwa knows better than anyone else that this year's elections have been very peaceful and the vote rigging very subtle compared other elections he has managed for the party. If Mugabe and Zanu PF had got away with those violent and messy elections; he simply cannot understand why he is having such a tough time getting away with this year's rigged elections.

He was so cocksure the British would stand by him but now even they are telling him the elections were rigged.

Without the British, his chance of getting any funding from the IMF, WB, etc. have now just evaporated.

He was cocksure the Chinese would never treat him the way they treated Mugabe. He expected them to bankroll his many development projects. They have started to drag their feet on funding the mega deal projects they signed with him. They are demanding that Zimbabwe must first pay back the outstanding loans they advanced to Mugabe.

Pay back with what? The country is broke!

President Mnangagwa and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sibusiso Moyo, turned on their charm offensive in their effort for Zimbabwe to re-join the Commonwealth a.s.a.p. It was all for nothing as the door has now been slammed the door in their faces, all because Zanu PF is accused of rigging the recent elections.

Poor, poor Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa his instinct is to hang on to power but deep down he knows he is fighting a lost battle. The world has just lost patience with Zanu PF's elections rigging shenanigans. He took over from Mugabe at a time when ordinary Zimbabweans have suffered so much for all these years the ill effects of serious economic meltdown cause by Zanu PF misrule; their patience too has been stretched to breaking point. Everyone wants real change and they do not even want to know his plea that he was to hang on because it is his turn to rule!

When Mnangagwa seized power after last November's coup, he must have thought it was going to be plain sailing from there on. Now he can see Zanu PF's days in power are numbered and so too are his days as President of Zimbabwe! President Mnangagwa's world is falling apart.

"Turning and turning in the widening gyre The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;" W B Yeats

The real challenge before us is to make sure that President Mnangagwa step down a.s.a.p. in a peaceful orderly fashion. The longer he hangs on, the greater the risk of a violence revolutionary change to force him and the junta out of office. If Mnangagwa and others do not accept peaceful change then the nation will pay the dear price that comes with revolutionary change with the Zanu PF leaders paying the highest price!



Most Popular In 7 Days