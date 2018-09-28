Opinion / Columnist

"This is my final departure call and I am happy to say we had a useful discussion reflecting on the last four years and changes that we have seen; many positive changes but, still some huge challenges ahead," said Ambassador Laing."We talked about the elections and the positive steps around peaceful elections and very high turnout but, also some concerns that the playing field was not completely level."The British were the one ally Zanu PF has had in its corner worth the salt. The Chinese have the big bucks but they are like the rich uncle who will happily buy you beer instead of school books, as Mugabe has since learned. The Chinese helped Mnangagwa rig the elections and they have since demanded their pay back - they back in Chiadzwa picking up the looting from where they left off after Mugabe booted them out two or so years ago.The British have now confirmed Zanu PF rigged the elections; they have shied away from saying it for nearly two months hoping for a redeeming event, none such event happened. Ambassador Laing, had put so much effort in getting everyone to believe the Mnangagwa regime was worth trusting and supporting has now had to eat humble pie and admit she was wrong. The Mnangagwa junta is still a bunch of corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and ruthless thugs.The blatant vote rigging was bad enough but when the regime issued its shoot to kill order on the 1st August even the British knew Zanu PF was a party of thugs and nothing had changed.The British had tried to help Zimbabwe find ways to pay off its debts with the IMF, WB, etc. All these efforts have come to naught now Zimbabwe was viewed, rightly, as a pariah state – it old status under Mugabe."This has made the prospects of the multi-billion-dollar financial package needed to stave off economic collapse unlikely, which has in turn discouraged private investors," reported The Guardian.With the British finally admitting that Zanu PF rig the recent elections, the Americans gave their thumbs down soon after the elections and confirmed the sanction imposed on Zanu PF leaders will remain, there is real no one of note left in Zanu PF's corner. Zimbabwe's economic collapse is now a certainty.With unemployment already at 90% and 75% of the population living on US$1.00 or less a day it is tempting to think the country has already hit rock bottom it cannot sink any further. The economists may not be able to quantify the economic collapse in US$ terms a health care can in terms of soaring numbers of the severely malnourished or deaths from poverty related diseases.Zimbabwe's economic collapse has unemployment mount Everest high already, at 90% plus; it is now killing off people.The only way out of this mess is for Zimbabwe to remove this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime that has earned the country its pariah status and replace it with a competent and democratically accountable government. President Mnangagwa and his junta must step down or be forced to one way or the other; there is no other way out!By rigging the recent elections President Mnangagwa confirm that Zanu PF is still a party of thugs. The regime is illegitimate and the only way to correct legitimacy issues is holding fresh free, fair and credible elections. Zanu PF has held Zimbabwe to ransom for the last 38 years, this must now stop!