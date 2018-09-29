Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa must commit to rooting out corruption

29 Sep 2018 at 12:50hrs | Views
AS Zimbabwe battles to turn the corner following over three decades of rot in both the public and private sectors, it is important to draw lessons from other countries that have implemented international best practices that have boosted their economic performances - such as doing all it takes to uproot corruption.

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa appearing to be keen on learning from other countries, one of our closest neighbours, Botswana - reputed to be the least corrupt country in Africa by Transparency International (TI) - it is essential that we learn from them how best to extricate Zimbabwe from the vicious jaws of corruption.

It is beyond dispute that unbridled corruption has been a major contributor to the country's economic collapse over many years of political patronage and dealing with corruption with kid gloves.

Former Botswana President Ian Khama, who addressed the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI)'s annual congress in Bulawayo on Thursday, was generous with some free advice to Zimbabwe, which has remained stuck in the hellhole of underdevelopment and economic hardships despite a wealth of natural resources, among them minerals, land and wildlife, which seem to have done nothing to develop the country.

Just like Khama highlighted, it is essential for Mnangagwa's government to seriously deal with issues of public tenders which have been used to line the pockets of some powerful fat cats over the years. The need to have independent bodies handling these kinds of issues cannot be over-emphasised.

These are some of the low-hanging fruits that Mnangagwa needs to thrash out if he is to win over those sceptical about his government's ability to take Zimbabwe over the hill after so many years of hardship, international isolation, massive suffering and economic collapse.

It is a shame that Zimbabwe was ranked 157 out of 185 on the World Corruption Index released recently by TI and there is urgent need to establish a new culture of honesty and openness if we are to turn the corner as a country.

There is need for whistle-blower hotlines across the board so that all cases of corruption are reported and dealt with swiftly and efficiently to send a bold message to would-be perpetrators of corruption.

It is critical for us as a nation to ponder on Khama's sentiments on how Botswana's relentless and hugely successful fight against corruption has immensely contributed to that country's economic growth. This is a trajectory that we need to update as our rhetoric moves to action on the ground.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Learn how to cover shoes

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Dehaulers forsale

Curtains and rods on sale

Nice handbags for sale

A neat budget family home - mbizo , kwekwe

Honda crv on sale

Almost finished house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

34 mins ago | 106 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 858 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6942 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 578 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 678 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8291 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days