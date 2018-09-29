Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's 'new' political project

29 Sep 2018 at 13:07hrs | Views
The irony of Zimbabwean politics, today, is the variable that must change for matters to move forward is the one which new President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not prepared to change.

What needs to change is the pursuit of power by all and any means, fair and foul, by the ruling party establishment.

The hunger for power and its subsequent misuse, even above national interest and institutions, is what has been at the centre of Zimbabwe's decline.

Yet, there appears to be some belief that change can occur without addressing this fault.

Events since November through to the July election can testify to how the "new" ruling circle represents that rule-less politics.

This is why it will always be awkward and paradoxical for Mnangagwa to be the face of a changing political dynamic.

For real change comes by restoring political legitimacy through democratic elections and respect for the will of the people.

Zimbabwe has been sailing shy of that orbit of democratic conduct and contestation, preferring rather a continuation of unfair tactics and political entitlement by a few people.

Ruling political elites assume themselves to have an infinite and inexhaustible anointment to rule the country by virtue of (an otherwise heroic national contribution of) being former liberation war fighters.

It is therefore difficult, because of the internal contradictions, for undemocratic and self-imposed leadership to produce a platform that will be the basis and harbinger of genuine transformation.

Mnangagwa is desperate after the 2018 elections to incorporate, while avoiding substantive debate about democratic deficits, the opposition into yet non-existent official structures probably not supported by the Constitution ostensibly to stop bickering about the past elections and move the nation forward.

An appetite abounds in the officialdom to create new rules to dodge the national democratic project.

The particular suggestion, made by Mnangagwa in New York, of having the official position of the leader of the opposition in Parliament is a brilliant invention in the Commonwealth countries, where it is implemented for inclusive and consensus-inclined governance.

But it has never been meant - like it is now in Zimbabwe being meant - to be a substitute for democratic elections, but to complement them.

In other words, it is meant to incorporate and recognise a leader of the biggest opposition party, as determined by transparent, credible, free and fair electoral contests.

It has never been meant, and should never be meant, to silence, manipulate, arm-twist and placate aggrieved opposition leaders, or to buy legitimacy and conceal huge democratic deficits in the system of governance, which Zimbabweans must endure at present.

Ruling party politicians are not ready to democratise; they want to have their cake and eat it too, by bending systems.

Opposition politicians feel justifiably frustrated and insulted by such manoeuvres.

Disguised beneath the suggestions of MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa's incorporation into Parliament, is the contempt by the ruling party for the competitive politics that should be the heartbeat of a democracy.

But the need to quickly transform the economy has been put forward as justifying some of these PR-inspired proposals.

While the economy needs to improve yesterday, that should not be used as a cudgel to undemocratically whip people into line.

The political project of African liberation, starting with decolonisation, is about freedom as much as it is about material well-being. It is about food and votes.

The people will never be thankful that they are fed abundantly from the same hand that seeks to disempower, disenfranchise, dehumanise and delimit their freedom.

If the political project of producing a happy and well-fed oppressed subject failed in Rhodesia, or elsewhere in colonial Africa, it should be even more awkward in Zimbabwe now. People want freedom and food.

Not freedom or food. This is why the so-called New Dispensation's political project of food minus votes is unacceptable.

* Gwede writes here in his personal capacity.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Learn how to cover shoes

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

1,5tonne truck on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Nice handbags for sale

Almost finished house for sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Curtains and rods on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

28 mins ago | 92 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6832 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8275 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days