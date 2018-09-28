Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | Views
The hatched plan by the MDC Alliance supporters in the United States to humiliate President Emmerson Mnangagwa, through demonstrations during the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States, has miserably flopped.

The MDC Alliance's US branch had slated their demonstrations for Saturday; three days after President Mnangagwa had delivered his maiden blast of a speech that attracted foe and friend alike. President Mnangagwa returned on Friday.

Already the timing of the demonstrations tells a story about the organisers, most of whom are asylum seekers who want Zimbabwe to be in perpetual crisis so that they justify their continued stay in the US. One really wonders how the MDC Alliance supporters intended to shame President Mnangagwa in his absentia.

It was Albert Einstein, a German mathematician and physicist who once defined insanity as "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." This is the same mistake that the refugee strategists are making in their plot to embarrass the Zimbabwean leaders at UN. They have tried it for the umpteen times and each time they are dwarfed by the December 12 Movement. It had become their tradition to protest against former president Robert Mugabe during his annual trips to the UN general assemblies. They, however, forgot to change their game plan in response to the change on the driving seat. The driver of the ship is now President Mnangagwa whose political thinking is different from his predecessor.

President Mnangagwa met Zimbabweans in the US and explained to them the situation in the country. He explained the opportunities that are available for them, especially those who are skilled and have acquired experience from working in the diaspora. Unfortunately this could not excite the MDC Alliance supporters because most of them are mere refugees without any skills. Most of the Zimbabweans who had intended to join the Saturday demo had second thoughts after the fruitful engagement with the listening President. They realised that they have been fed with skewed propaganda by the MDC Alliance activists. The engagement enlightened them and some have vowed to invest significantly in the country.

In his engagement with the Zimbabweans, the President addressed most of the issues that the MDC Alliance supporters had listed as their bone of contention. The President told them that his administration was working on the logistical requirements to allow Zimbabweans diaspora to vote in 2023. This was an exciting piece of news for the diasporans who have, for a long time, been demanding to be accorded the right to vote.

The President also told the Zimbabweans in the diaspora and the world at large that he was implementing coattails of economic and political reforms. For instance, he said he would adopt the Commonwealth parliamentary democracy where the opposition leader is to be officially recognised.  He assured the world that he would implement some recommendations made by observers during the country's 30 July elections.

With such assurances from the President, only a stalwart b00b can continue with the hopeless demonstrations.  One of the organisers of the botched demonstrations, Murozvi Mada who is also the branch's organising secretary had said their demonstration sought to make the international community understand the situation in Zimbabwe. He also said they wanted to tell the international organisation that President Mnangagwa was a product of a rigged election. It's unfortunate that the MDC Alliance supporters wanted to preach to the converted. The inter-governmental organisation had observers on the ground who apprised them of what actually happened during the electoral process. It was on the basis of those appraisals that the UN validated the Zimbabwean elections. The MDC Alliance supporters only got to know about the situation in Zimbabwe through some discredited channels such as social media. In that case, the UN was more informed than the Alliance supporters.
The UN is encouraged by the paradigm shift in the Zimbabwean politics. The setting up of a seven-member Commission of Inquiry into the violent protest that led to the unfortunate death of six people in Harare last month excited the international community. It is a waste of time to protest against such a leader whom the world has resolved to give a chance.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora must act as ambassadors who market the brand Zimbabwe. It's a shame that instead, foreigners like members of the December 12 Movement are doing that. History will surely judge these unpatriotic Zimbabweans harshly.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tafara Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan civilian on sale

Toyota corolla on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Toilet sets on sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

The boundary restaurant

Office wanted in town


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

30 mins ago | 100 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 894 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6880 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 578 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 676 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1032 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8279 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days