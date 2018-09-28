We need irrigations projects at Ruya Dam

Opinion / Columnist

Ruya Dam in Mazowe North constituency of Mashonaland Central Province is a 'sleeping giant' waiting to be tapped for life changing development projects in the area.The massive clean water dam spanning about 17 square kilometres is surrounded by large tracts of unutilized land yet scores of youths and able bodied villagers are wallowing in poverty.In Chinehasha Village community in Ward 3 we have got 17 Village Heads, each village with about 333 people. Irrigation projects would improve people's lives without fail, all that is needed is the infrastructure.A 100 HP water pump, pipes, sprinklers and the necessary expertise can change the area's picturesque and uplift living standards of the locals. Fisheries are also a possibility since the dam is also home to large stocks of fish. Electricity is available on site, powering the water pump and fishery refrigeration is never a problem.Poverty alleviation and employment creation is very possible for the community of Chinehasha, Chirimugaha and other nearby communities. Malven Chinehasha, one of our sons has tried oftentimes to attract attention to this important matter without success.I appeal to our MP and Provincial Affairs Minister for Mashonaland Central to seriously consider putting up irrigation schemes and fisheries at Ruya Dam for the benefit of the hardworking and willing locals.The place is easily accessible by road, delivery of inputs and collection of produce will never pose a challenge. H.E. ED is saying Zimbabwe is open for business, this is the time to make our country great again.Thomas Tondorindo. Chinehasha.