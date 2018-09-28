Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

Opinion / Columnist

So why make a big deal on price increases?Everywhere you turn there are complains about price increases of basic commodities like sugar and cooking oil. The bottom line is these are foods that are very bad for your health so why even sweat about them?Most breads are made of pulverized wheat, gluten grains, and contain sugar. Bread is easily digested and causes a rapid blood sugar spike and insulin levels. The result is blood sugar swings that stimulate overeating.Gluten provokes the immune system to protect the digestive tract and is bad for susceptible individuals. The results are digestive issues, pain, bloating, tiredness and other symptoms. The protein in bread may damage your intestinal lining thereby depriving you of much needed nutrients.Anti-nutrients in bread blocks the absorption of minerals like calcium, iron and zinc. These are essential vitamins your body needs. Wheat is one big culprit for vitamin deficiency. Wheat can raise your LDL cholesterol by 60% which might result into some heart problems. Add all this to sugar then you are faced with visceral fat accumulation.Sugar is a big culprit for heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and inflammation. High-sugar diets are linked to an increased risk of dying from heart disease.If you are already diabetic, then a high-sugar diet may lead to insulin resistance, inflammation, and excessive fat builds up in the liver all of which are risk factors for diabetes and cancer.Diabetes is the first cousin for depression, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and aging. Bottom line, sugar is not good for you, it may reduce your quality of life by worsening your cognitive decline, increasing your gout risk, harming your kidneys and causing cavities.Next time bakeries increase the price of bread and sugar, please be happy! Stay home and stay away from bread and sugar. Too much bread and too much sugar will kill you.