Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Bread and sugar is killing you anyway

4 hrs ago | Views
So why make a big deal on price increases?

Everywhere you turn there are complains about price increases of basic commodities like sugar and cooking oil. The bottom line is these are foods that are very bad for your health so why even sweat about them?

Most breads are made of pulverized wheat, gluten grains, and contain sugar. Bread is easily digested and causes a rapid blood sugar spike and insulin levels. The result is blood sugar swings that stimulate overeating.

Gluten provokes the immune system to protect the digestive tract and is bad for susceptible individuals. The results are digestive issues, pain, bloating, tiredness and other symptoms. The protein in bread may damage your intestinal lining thereby depriving you of much needed nutrients.

Anti-nutrients in bread blocks the absorption of minerals like calcium, iron and zinc. These are essential vitamins your body needs. Wheat is one big culprit for vitamin deficiency. Wheat can raise your LDL cholesterol by 60% which might result into some heart problems. Add all this to sugar then you are faced with visceral fat accumulation.

Sugar is a big culprit for heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and inflammation. High-sugar diets are linked to an increased risk of dying from heart disease.

If you are already diabetic, then a high-sugar diet may lead to insulin resistance, inflammation, and excessive fat builds up in the liver all of which are risk factors for diabetes and cancer.

Diabetes is the first cousin for depression, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and aging. Bottom line, sugar is not good for you, it may reduce your quality of life by worsening your cognitive decline, increasing your gout risk, harming your kidneys and causing cavities.

Next time bakeries increase the price of bread and sugar, please be happy! Stay home and stay away from bread and sugar. Too much bread and too much sugar will kill you.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House decorating

Restaurant forsale

House to buy

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House to buy

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park

Retail outlet let to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

British have cut ED adrift, has he even Smith's common sense to admit 'game is up!'

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zambia deports Lumumba

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Grain Millers suspend flour supplies for confectioneries

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

RBZ negotiates $500m facility to buttress FCAs

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

7 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mthuli Ncube increases tax on money transfers

7 hrs ago | 674 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

11 hrs ago | 4005 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

11 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

11 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mujuru party collapses

11 hrs ago | 1101 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

11 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

12 hrs ago | 5587 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

13 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

14 hrs ago | 1860 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

16 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

16 hrs ago | 1027 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

18 hrs ago | 928 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

19 hrs ago | 434 Views

MDC America demo flops

19 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

19 hrs ago | 932 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

19 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

19 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

21 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

22 hrs ago | 3934 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

22 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

22 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

22 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Cops bash MDC official

22 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 422 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

22 hrs ago | 341 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

22 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

22 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 396 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

22 hrs ago | 172 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

22 hrs ago | 890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days