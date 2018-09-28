Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

4 hrs ago | Views
There is no doubt that ZANU PF government, Mthuli Ncube and John Panonetsa Mangudya are now running out of ideas. It is now clear in my mind that I had overrated Mthuli Ncube prior to his appointment to the finance ministry. This piece therefore seeks to educate the Zimbabweans  that the monetary policy statement and fiscal measures are designed to rob diasporas and Zimbabweans at home of their savings.

12 April 2009 will never be forgotten in the history of Zimbabwe, Zimbabweans were robbed of their livelihood and savings. That was the day when the Zimbabwean dollar was officially abandoned, Zimbabweans suffered because of the sins committed by the cruel ZANU PF government. ZANU PF government robbed the defenseless citizens by photocopying Zimbabwean dollar day and night. It is clear that Mangudya and Mthuli Ncube are taking Zimbabweans for granted. Zimbabweans will never forget and forgive this financial mishap unless something unique and convincing is done. Therefore, it will be easy for an elephant to enter through the eye of a needle than for the Zimbabweans to support fiscal measures from the known financial robbers. 

If you look closely on the monetary and fiscal announcements, ZANU PF government is planning to cheat people so that they can deposit their savings in local banks and abuse the savings later on. I am not against the idea of supporting the monetary measures of the government, but these measures should be implemented after the question of political legitimacy has been solved. Mthuli Ncube is giving a wrong prescription to the economic problems of Zimbabwe.

Mthuli Ncube proposed the reduction of Intermediated Money Transfer Tax from 5 cents per transection to 2 cents per dollar transected. This is because they want to trap diasporas so that they can deposit their savings through the local banks before robbing them. The first measure that Mthuli Ncube should have addressed was that of confidence of depositors. If Zimbabweans recall what happened on 12 April 2009, ZANU PF government will be definitely punished. After robbing generations of their savings, they neither repented nor asked for forgiveness. They think that Gideon Gono is now water under the bridge but not knowing that it is still the bridge that is under water. The diasporas should critically analyze this monetary measure (of jailing their savings in Zimbabwe banks), it is better to be robbed by a ‘robber' than to be robbed by your government like the April 12, 2009 attack.

Mthuli Ncube demonstrated further confusion by terminating the ZIMRA board in his fiscal measures. He should have asked himself a question, are the financial problems of Zimbabwe related to ZIMRA or political legitimacy? If he had power, Mthuli should have begun by terminating the two Vice presidents who failed to jumpstart the economy. To me, the termination of ZIMRA board is like buying harvesting equipment before buying inputs. Mthuli Ncube should go for diagnosis before any fiscal action.

John Panonetsa Mangudya is another confused fellow, his academic credentials should be revisited. He ordered foreign truckers to pay for fuel in foreign currency, how is this policy going to solve the Zimbabwe's economic woes? This policy has neither economic value nor rational, we need policies that can resurrect our economy from ICU. How is Mangudya going to monitor and evaluate this policy?  The best policies are those that are easy to monitor and evaluate. The end result is that, fuel will end up been sold with US$ or on black market. If the situation continues to be like this, the fuel supply will dwindle within the next 30 days. Join me in condemning the clueless Mangudya. ZANU PF government, Mangudya and Mthuli are desperate of ideas, they have agreed at last that bond note is not at par with US$.

The separation of Foreign Currency Accounts to Nostro FCAs and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) FCAs is another plot to rob the banks' foreign currency. If they want to raise money for foreign exchange and trade, they should opt for other feasible measures. The banks will remain dry because low confidence among business people. That is why they smuggle forex for imports payment.

Conclusion
ZANU PF, Mangudya and Mthuli Ncube are wasting their time. As long as the problem of legitimacy is not addressed nothing is going to change in Zimbabwe's largely informal economy. Therefore, Zimbabweans should not allow these (two blue eyed boys) to rob our savings again. The foundation of any monetary policies and fiscal measures should be built upon political legitimacy. There is nothing that ZANU PF can do without MDC alliance, dialogue should begin. I almost committed suicide to hear Mangudya and Mthuli claiming that the economy of Zimbabwe has been on increase since the time of the coup, we should all condemn lying.

Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist can be found on twitter @Donchigumba


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Don Chigumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

House to buy

House to buy

Retail outlet let to let

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent

House for sale at selbrone park


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

7 mins ago | 1 Views

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

10 mins ago | 5 Views

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

11 mins ago | 4 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

28 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

52 mins ago | 336 Views

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

6 hrs ago | 2697 Views

UZ release new graduation date

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

6 hrs ago | 3849 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

6 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

6 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

6 hrs ago | 1542 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

6 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 944 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Overhaul social security

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

6 hrs ago | 953 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

6 hrs ago | 54 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days