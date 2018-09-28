Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

4 hrs ago | Views
Editor,

This email serves as a complaint for my experience since yesterday afternoon as I tried to top up electricity where I stay using EcoCash and cash.

I am a tenant in Nketa 7, and this month it was my turn to purchase electricity tokens for a household with 4 families, 2 more persons were visitors of the landlord.

I purchased $55 electricity token from my mobile at 1525hrs 30-09-18 .....and failed to retrieve my token. We tried several times until I went on the internet to seek help. I was told around 1700hrs that the token did not generate as per Powertel.

I sent a message to Powertel as well to try and speed up things was told to go to Econet in the morning and tell Econet that the token did not generate.... at 2007hrs power in the house was depleted and my landlord was in the process of cooking. I took $2 cash that I had to purchase Zesa token at the shops but I was told there was no network...SERIOUSLY

On my way back I found all the things the landlord was preparing to eat ...were left as it was, they (her 2 kids, 2 visitors and 2 young brothers) went to sleep on an empty stomach.

In the morning I chose to go to work a bit late. I first went to Econet Fife Street and was told my money will be sent back to me in 48hours .....SURELY SURELY yet I was standing there and the lady was confirming the problem???

I had to go and borrow some money at work as my Ecocash and cash were insufficient to purchase Zesa token at Zesa Lobengula street because the minimum is $5.

Do you see ECONET/ZETDC/POWERTEL the impact of the unresolved issues with your systems, on one household? what about the rest of Zimbabweans who may have the same problem?

I am just a mere citizen, me telling you might not change anything, but I pray and hope it happens to a minister, or member of house of assembly or even a manager at Econet....oh yes I know for sure only then will you improve your systems.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Challenge Chabvuta
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House for sale at selbrone park

House decorating

Residential house forsale

House to buy

Restaurant forsale

Business properties to rent

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sam Wezhira; where ignorance is bliss, 'Tis folly to be wise

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Another bleak future for Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Monetary Policy and Fiscal measures a toxic concoction

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Harare magistrate varies Biti's bail conditions

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

4 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

8 hrs ago | 1159 Views

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

8 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

9 hrs ago | 3174 Views

UZ release new graduation date

9 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

9 hrs ago | 4368 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

9 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

9 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

9 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

10 hrs ago | 1734 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

10 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

10 hrs ago | 1007 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

10 hrs ago | 827 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

10 hrs ago | 131 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

10 hrs ago | 485 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

10 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

10 hrs ago | 614 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

10 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Overhaul social security

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

10 hrs ago | 788 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

10 hrs ago | 1172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days