Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

Opinion / Columnist

Since his entry into national politics, Nelson Chamisa has made a lot of outlandish claims. Well, to be honest, even his entry, through a window after the passing of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was quite extravagant. His claims to have received a guarantee of $15 billion USD from Donald Trump were quickly proven to be Fake News, forcing him to publicly atone for brazenly lying. He then claimed that he would give ED his youngest sister in marriage if he won over 5% in the election, despite the outlandish nature of the claim and clear misogynist undertone. After a public outcry, he half back-tracked, but still described this ridiculous utterance, unworthy even of a city councillor, "political banter".It was definitely not political banter, but dead-serious business, when Chamisa claimed to have won the Presidential election. He didn't think it necessary to wait for the official results, nor to provide his own primary evidence. He did not deny the Parliamentary results, where his MDC-Alliance was handed a crushing defeat, losing more than two-thirds of the seats to ZANU-PF.All in all, he only cared about himself. A typical trait of a pathological narcissist, as we say in Psychology.Well now, he has doubled down on his previous problematic behaviour. He outright rejected President Mnangagwa's offer of cooperation as constitutionally appointed Head of the Opposition, telling supporters that "They are saying they want me to go to Parliament and I said: 'Are you sick?'"While most citizens would be honoured to serve their country in Parliament, Nelson Chamisa only has haughty disdain for one of the most important positions in Zimbabwe. There is only one rational explanation for such a behaviour: A pathological disorder, making him slowly but surely delusional.