Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

1 hr ago | Views
Some laws of nature can't be changed, as much as we would like to. Produce only grows after rain, objects fall to the ground because of gravity, and to turn a truck around, one needs a lot of space. In line with these truths, and as frustrating as it is, we all know that real change takes time. Wouldn't it be great to be a magician, who can change reality with the snap of a finger? For sure, but only children believe in magic…

Many have criticised President Mnangagwa for not allowing the Zimbabwean diaspora to take part in the harmonised elections of 2018. They alluded to sinister motives in order to assure his victory, instead of taking for face-value his statement that the electoral mechanisms can't cope yet with the huge task of ensuring free and fair elections everywhere in the diaspora, from Johannesburg to New York City.

It seems that only a little bit of patience is needed. NewsDay just published an article that the authorities are setting up a system of e-voting, which will allow the diaspora to cast their votes in 2023! It is the only and correct way to plan ahead and start working on the Integrated Electronic Case Management System already now, so that there is ample time to test it and we can be assured that no one can tamper with it.

It seems that ED is keeping his word. This should be a lesson to all: We have an honest man guiding our country and our government. He will deliver, but according to the laws of nature, step by step. We can already see the improvements to the infrastructure, the reintegration into the global economy (just look at the various recent announcements of new airline routes from all over the world to Zimbabwe!) and a completely revamped cabinet. So, dear compatriots, respect the laws of nature, and give ED some time to turn the economy around, too!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mike tawanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Restaurant for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Mining tools

Business properties to rent

House to buy

House to buy

House for sale at selbrone park

Property to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF mash central chairmanship sparks controversy

28 mins ago | 69 Views

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

32 mins ago | 80 Views

Bond notes use clarified

1 hr ago | 1363 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

3 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

4 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

5 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

5 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

5 hrs ago | 1454 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Two poachers appear in court

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

6 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

7 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

7 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3609 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

7 hrs ago | 845 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

7 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

7 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

7 hrs ago | 848 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

8 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

8 hrs ago | 954 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

8 hrs ago | 396 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

8 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days