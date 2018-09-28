Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

Opinion / Columnist

Some laws of nature can't be changed, as much as we would like to. Produce only grows after rain, objects fall to the ground because of gravity, and to turn a truck around, one needs a lot of space. In line with these truths, and as frustrating as it is, we all know that real change takes time. Wouldn't it be great to be a magician, who can change reality with the snap of a finger? For sure, but only children believe in magic…Many have criticised President Mnangagwa for not allowing the Zimbabwean diaspora to take part in the harmonised elections of 2018. They alluded to sinister motives in order to assure his victory, instead of taking for face-value his statement that the electoral mechanisms can't cope yet with the huge task of ensuring free and fair elections everywhere in the diaspora, from Johannesburg to New York City.It seems that only a little bit of patience is needed. NewsDay just published an article that the authorities are setting up a system of e-voting, which will allow the diaspora to cast their votes in 2023! It is the only and correct way to plan ahead and start working on the Integrated Electronic Case Management System already now, so that there is ample time to test it and we can be assured that no one can tamper with it.It seems that ED is keeping his word. This should be a lesson to all: We have an honest man guiding our country and our government. He will deliver, but according to the laws of nature, step by step. We can already see the improvements to the infrastructure, the reintegration into the global economy (just look at the various recent announcements of new airline routes from all over the world to Zimbabwe!) and a completely revamped cabinet. So, dear compatriots, respect the laws of nature, and give ED some time to turn the economy around, too!