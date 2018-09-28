MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

Opinion / Columnist

"Opposition legislators (Thursday) walked out of Parliament at 16:20 hours after the deputy speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Muzenda ejected Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala over "unparliamentarily conduct". Reported Zimeye.This is all very well for the opposition politicians indulging themselves in all these grandstanding posturing the tragic reality is this is not helping the nation achieve its primary objective of ending the Zanu PF dictatorship. The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders on the understanding they will bring about the much needed democratic changes, as the party's name implied. Sadly, MDC has failed to bring about even one democratic change in all the party's nearly 20 years on the political stage.Indeed, MDC leaders have now settled for the more diminutive role deluding the electorate into believing MDC has the Zanu PF dictatorship on the ropes much the same way the handful of black MPs wanted blacks to believe they had Ian Smith and the Rhodesia Front on the ropes.Ian Smith appointed a handful of blacks MPs; it was the smartest thing he ever did. It took the sting out of the criticism that blacks were not represented without making the slightest difference to the racist policies he pursued. But you would not that to listen to these stooge black MPs boasting.One had only to ask the boastful black MPs, why government was spending $54 on the education of a white child for every dollar it was spending on the education of a black child, for example. The idiot would waffle some stupid reply to the effect this was being changed. Yeah right!"I don't believe in black majority rule ever in Rhodesia, not in a thousand years!" boasted Ian Smith. His stooge black MPs would have helped him make this happen."Zanu PF ichatonga! Igotonga!" (Zanu PF will rule! And rule!) President Mnangagwa has often boasted. It is no exaggeration that the MDC leaders' posturing is not helping to end the Zanu PF dictatorship but providing a smokescreen the regime's continued corrupt and tyrannical rule.Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had many golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms, especially during the GNU, to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. They have wasted them all. They have been warned that participating in the elections with no reforms was futile, they refused to listen. Greed got the better of them as MDC Senator David Coltart readily admitted in his book."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," explained Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."So other than give the Zanu PF regime the modicum of credibility there was little the few MDC MPs achieved in the Zanu PF dominated parliament following the 2013 elections.The MDC politicians agreed to participate in this year's elections knowing that not even one reform had been implemented since the last rigged elections and for the same reason - greed. So other than these political posturing of booing, walking out, etc. MDC will accomplish nothing of substance these next five years.Zanu PF will see to it that not even one reforms is implemented and so come 2023 elections we will have yet another flawed and illegal process resulting in yet another Zanu PF landslide rigged election victory.MDC Alliance MPs and senators like Job Sikhala, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, etc. who got the few gravy train seats will continue with their headline grabbing political posturing much the same way the Ian Smith appointed black MP stooges did. If we are serious about ending this de facto Zanu PF dictatorship then, after nearly 20 years with nothing to show for it, we must finally accept that MDC leaders are not going to implement any democratic reforms. Ever since the last GNU MDC leaders have been running with the hare and hunting with the hounds