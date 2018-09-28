Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

1 hr ago | Views
"Opposition legislators (Thursday) walked out of Parliament at 16:20 hours after the deputy speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Muzenda ejected Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala over "unparliamentarily conduct". Reported Zimeye.

This is all very well for the opposition politicians indulging themselves in all these grandstanding posturing the tragic reality is this is not helping the nation achieve its primary objective of ending the Zanu PF dictatorship. The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders on the understanding they will bring about the much needed democratic changes, as the party's name implied. Sadly, MDC has failed to bring about even one democratic change in all the party's nearly 20 years on the political stage.

Indeed, MDC leaders have now settled for the more diminutive role deluding the electorate into believing MDC has the Zanu PF dictatorship on the ropes much the same way the handful of black MPs wanted blacks to believe they had Ian Smith and the Rhodesia Front on the ropes.

Ian Smith appointed a handful of blacks MPs; it was the smartest thing he ever did. It took the sting out of the criticism that blacks were not represented without making the slightest difference to the racist policies he pursued. But you would not that to listen to these stooge black MPs boasting.

One had only to ask the boastful black MPs, why government was spending $54 on the education of a white child for every dollar it was spending on the education of a black child, for example. The idiot would waffle some stupid reply to the effect this was being changed. Yeah right!

"I don't believe in black majority rule ever in Rhodesia, not in a thousand years!" boasted Ian Smith. His stooge black MPs would have helped him make this happen.

"Zanu PF ichatonga! Igotonga!" (Zanu PF will rule! And rule!) President Mnangagwa has often boasted. It is no exaggeration that the MDC leaders' posturing is not helping to end the Zanu PF dictatorship but providing a smokescreen the regime's continued corrupt and tyrannical rule.

Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had many golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms, especially during the GNU, to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. They have wasted them all. They have been warned that participating in the elections with no reforms was futile, they refused to listen. Greed got the better of them as MDC Senator David Coltart readily admitted in his book.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," explained Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

So other than give the Zanu PF regime the modicum of credibility there was little the few MDC MPs achieved in the Zanu PF dominated parliament following the 2013 elections.

The MDC politicians agreed to participate in this year's elections knowing that not even one reform had been implemented since the last rigged elections and for the same reason - greed. So other than these political posturing of booing, walking out, etc. MDC will accomplish nothing of substance these next five years.

Zanu PF will see to it that not even one reforms is implemented and so come 2023 elections we will have yet another flawed and illegal process resulting in yet another Zanu PF landslide rigged election victory.

MDC Alliance MPs and senators like Job Sikhala, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, etc. who got the few gravy train seats will continue with their headline grabbing political posturing much the same way the Ian Smith appointed black MP stooges did. If we are serious about ending this de facto Zanu PF dictatorship then, after nearly 20 years with nothing to show for it, we must finally accept that MDC leaders are not going to implement any democratic reforms. Ever since the last GNU MDC leaders have been running with the hare and hunting with the hounds



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House decorating

Houses for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Kensington plot

Restaurant forsale

Mining tools

Retail outlets to let

3pierce lshape couches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

4 hrs ago | 966 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

4 hrs ago | 1797 Views

'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 1635 Views

ZACC probes Ndanga

5 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Elections were rigged: Chamisa's presidential claim is as nonsensical as ED's - 2 nonsense don't make a right

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

16 State enterprises to be privatised

6 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mthuli Ncube's stabilisation steps 'inadequate, unhelpful'

6 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF mash central chairmanship sparks controversy

7 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 825 Views

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

8 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Bond notes use clarified

8 hrs ago | 3932 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

9 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

11 hrs ago | 6236 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

11 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

12 hrs ago | 3673 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

12 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

12 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Two poachers appear in court

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

12 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4523 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

14 hrs ago | 2108 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

14 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

14 hrs ago | 475 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4485 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

14 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

14 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

14 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

14 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

14 hrs ago | 419 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

14 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

14 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

14 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

14 hrs ago | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days