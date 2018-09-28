Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

2 hrs ago | Views
Announcing fiscal measures on Monday, Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube said the intermediated money transfer tax had been reviewed from five cents per transaction to two cents per dollar transacted, effective October 1, 2018. The decision is a threat to the much-anticipated financial inclusion.

Global, regional and national level policymakers are increasingly embracing financial inclusion as an important priority for fostering socio-economic development. These policymakers recognise the strength of financial inclusion as a driver of economic growth. The significance of financial inclusion in the economic development agenda has also been epitomised by the formation of networks and organisations with specific focus on financial inclusion matters.

Such organisations/networks include the Alliance for Financial Inclusion and the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion. This stand to show the importance of financial inclusion to the development and growth of the nations. In Zimbabwe, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) came up with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2016-2020.

It is important to realise that in Zimbabwe, there are many classes of citizens, who were previously excluded and others who are still excluded from enjoying the formal financial services. Notably, some of the excluded groups were now enjoying formal financial services due to the introduction of technology in the financial sector favouring money transfer without any hustles. The groups of women, youth, disabled, rural people, smallholder farmers, small businesses are continuously excluded from enjoying the formal financial services because of many barriers chief among them is transaction costs like bank charges, transport to visit the bank. With money transfer, it's easy for these groups of people to perform transactions to pay school fees, to buy goods, to pay workers, without visiting the bank. However, the introduction of this tax by the Finance minister will automatically act against the interests of the marginalised groups.

For the benefit of the reader, the RBZ defines financial inclusion as: "The effective use of a wide range of quality, affordable and accessible financial services, provided in a fair and transparent manner through formal/regulated entities, by all Zimbabweans."

The key principles underlying the definition of financial inclusion in Zimbabwe are:

Effective use of financial services

Use of financial services in Zimbabwe should be part of the day-to-day living of Zimbabweans. The use of formal financial products should not be considered the preserve of a few but a way of life for all. With the introduction of this new tax regime, I think the goal for financial inclusion is defeated. Only a few rich Zimbabweans will be able to make use of the financial services.

Wide range of products and services

Financial inclusion covers a broad spectrum of financial products and services, including banking, insurance, pension capital markets and remittances.

Quality

The financial services provided to the Zimbabwean population must be suitable for their requirements and needs. Providing quality financial products ensures that the products have a positive impact on the welfare of users. However, with this tax in place, financial products will have no impact on the welfare of users

Accessibility

Financial service delivery channels should be within the proximity of intended beneficiaries so as to promote regular use of the same. In this regard, financial inclusion addresses accessibility of financial products and services to the majority of the population.

Fairness and transparency

Financial inclusion seeks to ensure that the marginalised sections of the Zimbabwean population gain access to appropriate products and services without being subjected to exploitation.

Formal/regulated entities

The focus of financial inclusion is to formalise the provision of financial services to the marginalised population. This reduces exploitation of low income groups by informal service providers while promoting stability of the financial system. Financial inclusion also helps to manage money laundering risks by ensuring that the majority of transactions are conducted through the formal financial system which enables more effective monitoring.

7. Sustainability

Achieving financial sustainability means reducing transaction costs, offering better products and services that meet client needs, and finding new ways to reach the unbanked.

Barriers to financial inclusion

Barriers to financial inclusion in the capital markets in Zimbabwe: low disposable income, illiquidity of the local market; inadequate diversification of capital markets to meet the needs of the low income earners; undeveloped secondary market; lack of awareness; low confidence in the capital markets; and lack of investor protection.

Barriers to financial inclusion within the MSME sector: low incomes levels within the MSME sector; irregular incomes to support consistent loan repayment requirements; information asymmetries regarding funding options at the disposal of the MSMEs and cooperatives; lack of product and service awareness; and high and uncompetitive interest rates and bank charges offered by financial institutions. Barriers to financial inclusion within the insurance and pensions industry; low disposable incomes; lack of innovation by services providers; low confidence in suppliers of insurance and pension services; low levels of financial literacy; an inadequate legal and regulatory framework; high product and service distribution costs; and lack of accessibility of products and services. The announcement of the new tax regime is a threat and totally against financial inclusion.

This tax is increasing the cost of transactions which is one of the chief barriers to financial inclusion. The tax is increasing transaction costs which will encourage many Zimbabweans to shun the formal financial system. When this happens, poverty and underdevelopment will be a daily problem.

Equally important, this tax will encourage informal financial market risks like money laundering and the RBZ will not be able to monitor the financial system. With financial inclusion, majority of transactions will be conducted through the formal financial system which enables more effective monitoring by the central bank.

-----
David Mhlanga writes in his personal capacity

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Retail outlets to let

Restaurant forsale

House decorating

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Property to let

Residential house forsale

House to buy

Kensington plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

27 mins ago | 340 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

44 mins ago | 2344 Views

Komichi trial in false start

45 mins ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

45 mins ago | 1007 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 2045 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

1 hr ago | 1346 Views

Nust student kills self

1 hr ago | 710 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

1 hr ago | 353 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

1 hr ago | 488 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

1 hr ago | 272 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

1 hr ago | 40 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Musona's nightmare

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2222 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

13 hrs ago | 1047 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

13 hrs ago | 2607 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

13 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

13 hrs ago | 3454 Views

'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

13 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 3735 Views

ZACC probes Ndanga

14 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

14 hrs ago | 664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days