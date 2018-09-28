Latest News Editor's Choice


100% opposed to Chamisa presidency: illegitimate ED is hell, dysfunctional Chamisa hybrid is worse

"The people are very clear in all the provinces we have held provincial council meetings so far. They are saying they support Chamisa in rejecting Mnangagwa's offer for him to be drafted in his government. The grassroots masses are saying Mnangagwa is illegitimate," said MDC Alliance organising secretary, Amos Chibaya.

"He was not voted by majority of the people of Zimbabwe. Accordingly, he cannot try to window-dress his legitimacy crisis by an illegal offer to the people's favourite, our party leader Nelson Chamisa."

Chibaya is right, Mnangagwa's offer to create the position of "Opposition Leader" complete with the ministerial salary and perks was meant to placate Chamisa and gloss over the legitimacy crisis. Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta, rigged the 30 July 2018 elections and therefore the regime was illegitimate.

If it was not the British who hatched the plan to bribe the opposition then they certainly did their very best to promote the plan. The British could not pretend the elections were free, fair and credible and hence the reason they could not endorse Mnangagwa as the winner. They needed an excuse for endorsing Mnangagwa and creating a coalition or unity government of some sort, even if the MDC Alliance was just window-address, was the answer.

The master of time is the master of all! Time was of the essence here. The British were holding back on their condemnation of the elections so they would present the emerging Zimbabwe government as a coalition of Zanu PF and MDC and therefore the fact that Zanu PF had rigged the elections was now academic. By the time the outgoing UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Laing, met acting President Mohadi two weeks ago the British knew they could not hold back condemning the rigged elections an longer.

The full import of the British accepting that the "political playing field was not level" was accepting that the Zanu PF junta was illegitimate and, most important of all, that the plan to present the regime as a coalition was off the table. Now that it is clear the regime is illegitimate it would be obvious the MDC Alliance would be brought in to legitimise the regime.

Ever since the British declared their position, President Mnangagwa has said nothing regarding pursuing the offer to Chamisa. One can only assume he knows that other than silencing Chamisa there is nothing else to be gained, the international community considers his regime illegitimate.

It is clear that Chamisa and his supporters have clearly failed to understand the significance of the British's condemnation of the recent elections; he is still expecting the bribe and believes he will get a lot more that "Leader of the Opposition" position if he demanded more.

If Chamisa, by hook or by crook, was declared president then I, Patrick Goredema Guramatunhu, will sell everything to get the foolish decision nullified. A President Chamisa with a Zanu PF 2/3 majority will be the most dysfunctional government ever. It will accomplish nothing of substance. Zanu PF will blame Chamisa for the mess and he will blame Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe would rather have an illegitimate Mnangagwa government than a dysfunctional Chamisa - Zanu PF hybrid! We would rather have no change than chaos disguised as change!


All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.
