Chamisa declares himself uncontested

Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa acolytes headed by MDC Organising Secretary, Amos Chibaya, are holding Provincial Council meetings where they are dominantly stating that Chamisa is not going to be contested during the 2019 MDC congress.The latest Provincial committee meeting held in Harare chaired by Provincial Assembly chairperson Eric Murai, and attended by, notably,National Chairperson Thabitha Khumalo, National Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya and National Youth Assembly Chairperson Happymore Chidziva. Chibaya reiterated that all other posts in that party were going to be contested save for Chamisa's post.Information from a reliable source has it that "these four have been to Matebeleland North, Bulawayo and Matebeleland South provinces where they sold the same message with much resistance from those in Mudzuri and Mwonzora's camps."According to an insider, "Mudzuri and Mwonzora want to contest the Presidential seat. Chamisa and his camp fear a repeat when Chamisa suffered a humiliating defeat by Mwonzora over the post of National Organising Secretary."Mudzuri and Mwonzora's camp recently met in Harare where they said they were going to strongly resist the Chamisa's camp move saying that it was undemocratic. Youths in that party are vehemently against the internal party undemocratic processes," said the insider.