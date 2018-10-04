Latest News Editor's Choice


'Country belongs to the young' Ruhanya argue - replacing one nonsensical dogma with another

One's decisions must always be underpinned by logic and not some foolish dogma.

"Respected political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to swallow his pride and hand over power to a youthful leader," reported Zimeye.
 
"The future of any country belongs to the young generation; they are energetic, innovative, entrepreneurial, hardworking and drivers and
manufacturers of ideas and products. The liberation generation in Zimbabwe has played its role and must leave the political dance floor," tweeted Dr Ruhanya.

President Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta rigged the 30 July 2018 elections and the regime is, per se, illegitimate and it is for this reason and no other that the regime must step down.

Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck for the last 38 years with a corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF regime that rigged the elections to stay in power. The party has justified the blatant vote rigging and even the use of wanton violence to stay in power on the grounds only Zanu PF would retain the country's independence and sovereignty.

"Opposition leaders are puppets of the western powers seeking regime change and to reverse the gains of our independence! Only leaders with liberation war credential are fit to rule Zimbabwe." We have heard Mugabe, Mnangagwa and other Zanu PF leaders say again and again.

"We are the stockholders of Zimbabwe and the rest are stakeholders who come and go!" said rogue war veteran and now Zanu PF deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Victor Matemadanda.

As the stockholders of Zimbabwe Zanu PF leaders had the veto whilst the rest of us had the devalued vote. The party has used its veto to establish and retain the de facto one-party dictatorship.

With their iron grip on absolute power secured, Zanu PF leaders have heartlessly and shamelessly looted the nation's wealth and resources to feed their insatiable appetites for riches and luxuries at the expense of the impoverished masses. Unemployment has soared to dizzying heights of 90%, the country is in the middle of cholera outbreak because there is no clean running water and yet the regime has been wasting millions of dollars of new cars, chartered planes, etc.

Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is economically, socially, politically and morally unjustified and unsustainable. Whilst the country remains under the Zanu PF dictatorship there is no hope of any meaningful economic recover because no investors and lenders would ever want to do business in a country where corruption and lawlessness are the norm.

By rigging the recent elections President Mnangagwa confirmed that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs. For the country to have an meaningful economic recovery it is imperative that the country ends pariah state and hence the need for the vote rigging regime to resign.

Any suggestion that President Mnangagwa and his junta must resign because there are old and the "country belongs to the young generation, etc." is stupid and mischievous, to say the least. The country is in this political and economic mess because it was stuck with a corrupt and tyrannical regime for 38 years under the pretext that only those with liberation war credential are fit to rule. The last thing we want is ditch one foolish dogma only to take up another equally foolish dogma, that only the young are fit to rule Zimbabwe.

38 years ago, Mnangagwa 37 years old, 3 years younger that Chamisa today, and so too were many of the Zanu PF thugs; that did not stop them terrorising the nation and destroying the nation's economy. During the GNU Chamisa and his MDC friends had many the golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms that would have stopped Zanu PF rigging elections and yet the failed to get even one reform implemented. Proof, if any was needed, that one's youth is no guarantee of good leadership qualities.

A reformed and democratic Zimbabwe will allow freedom of expression and healthy debate and competition. The electorate must then elect future leaders on the basis of the ideas they have offered and not on their liberation war credential, age, tribe, etc.

Zimbabwe belongs to all Zimbabweans young and old, men and women, black and white, Shonas and Ndebeles, etc. Anyone, absolutely anyone can be president of Zimbabwe as long as they win the majority votes in a free, fair and credible election.  




Most Popular In 7 Days