Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

Opinion / Columnist

Conclusion

Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

Zimbabweans, I greet you cordially. I want to start by apologizing to you (those at home and in diaspora) for misleading you with a wrong information in my previous piece titled 'The Latest Monetary Statement & Fiscal Measures Intend To Rob The Zimbabweans'. I wrongly predicted that the announcement of monetary statement would lead to fuel shortages within 30 days following the new order. I have now to accept the truth that fuel shortages symptoms are now living with us barely less than a week following the monetary statement and fiscal announcement.I hope you will forgive me just like the way you did to the Minister of transport Jorum Gumbo when he lied to the nation about the Mugabe Planes Saga (MPS) and airline ownership. I also know that Zimbabweans are good at forgetting the past ills and forgiving. I am confident that you will accept my apology too.Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya reminds me of Neal Hovelmeier, a St John's College teacher who disrupted lessons by ringing an emergency bell and later told all the students at the college that he was a gay. The reasons for Neal Hovelmeier to open such a 'Pandora box' are still unknown. Following the announcement of his sexual orientation, parents of the students (though claiming to be Christians according to their lawyer) planned to assassinate him. They mobilize fellow citizens to an extend that Neal Hovelmeier is said to have skip the country possibly via Mozambique border. What Neal Hovelmeier did is not different from the actions of Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya, their fiscal measures and monetary statement have taken Zimbabweans to another worrying level of poverty. I do not know why they decided to disturb the ICU economy by their unpopular emergency measures and statement. Therefore, this piece seeks to inform that Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya's measures and statement have set in motion the process of economic collapse just like in 2008.Minister of transport Jorum Gumbo have been quoted by the media saying, 'we (Zimbabwe) have enough fuel stocks, panic buying has created artificial shortages..'. The minister appears to be saying, there is no fuel shortage in Zimbabwe. Just like Rotina Mavhunga, Jorum Gumbo is lying before the Zimbabweans. It is better to trust Judas Iscariot rather than Jorum Gumbo. ZANU PF government has been laying to the Zimbabweans since the beginning of the land reform program (Hondo ye Minda).Minister Jorum Gumbo is a known serial liar, the wounds for Mugabe Planes Saga are still fresh in our minds. Jorum Gumbo found it holy to lie to the nation about the ownership of the airline. Gumbo had to admit that he had lied before the nation. I do not know why Jorum Gumbo was elected a minister? How can a president appoints a lair? Today, Gumbo is saying fuel shortages are artificial, why should Zimbabweans trust him given his long history of lying? I want to call upon Zimbabweans to join me in condemning Jorum Gumbo. I hope that God will give him wisdom to appreciate that the monetary statement and fiscal measures are behind the fuel shortages and not panic buying. Jorum Gumbo should be educated about the evils of Mangudya's bond note.The recent developments in economy is a demonstration that Mthuli Ncube and John Mangudya has failed to inspire. People were expecting a positive correlation between the fiscal measures/monetary statement but the reverse is true. Fuel queues are resurfacing, prices of commodities are on increase, the gap between US$ and Bond is widening, some airlines are alleged to be stopping the buying of air tickets via money transfer in Zimbabwe and business owners are demanding payment in US$. Where are the citizens in Zimbabwe going to get the US$?Mthuli Ncube should move out of his comfort zone and face it. I told him before that the economy of Zimbabwe will not move on without handling the political legitimacy problems. The MDC alliance supporters who make huge deposits of cash in banks are not happy with the way Justice Chigumba handled the 2018 elections. Mthuli Ncube cannot do anything without the urbanites that is why more that 80% of banks including the RBZ are located in urban areas. I am also informed that Mthuli Ncube is moving in to impose tax on diasporas, of importance to note is that more than 90% of the diasporas are either critical to the ZANU PF government or MDC alliance supporters. Mthuli Ncube needs to work with opposition leaders in order for him to succeed, for Mthuli Ncube to work with Mangudya is not different for Bokoharam militants to worship with Christians in the same church. Mangudya promised to resign if bond note fails and I do not know why he is still a governor of RBZ. Mthuli Ncube should aim to work with good and right people.There is need for a unity government, Nelson Chamisa should move in and help our economy. If Chamisa wants the Prime minister's office, parliament should give him because his vote was stolen. You cannot steal the vote and silence the victim by offering a small office like becoming an opposition leader in parliament. If legitimacy is not a problem to ZANU PF government, why are they planning to create an office for Chamisa? Why is the economy in a state of shock despite their so-called two thirds majority? Dzorerai Majigisi emwana.