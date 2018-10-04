Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

Opinion / Columnist

In his letter addressed to the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, MLO President Cde Paul Siwela selflessly warned against the dangers of undermining or ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause."Your Excellency, we are delighted to note that as someone who participated in Zimbabwe's struggle for national independence against the white colonial regime, you fully understand the value of cooperation on matters like these in order to avoid unnecessary suffering. We also note that as someone who rose to power through unothordox means when your predecessor could not open sufficient political space for you and your faction within the ruling Zanu PF, you will fully understand the consequences of trying to delay the inevitable", wrote Cde Paul Siwela.Matabeleland is the land that rightfully belongs to Matabeles. That is a fact which no one can change. We cannot kneel before foreigners to beg for what rightfully belongs us. The Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State such as one penned and delivered by MLO President Cde Paul Siwela is enough.Most unfortunately but not surprising. The president of Zimbabwe, after receiving a reminder in the form of a letter from Cde Paul Siwela, he flew to New York in America to attend a UN Assembly. We watched with great interest as he told everyone who cared to listen that Zimbabwe was open for business and that all was well. He lied every time a journalist's microphone was put before his mouth. He lied before world leaders at UN Assembly.What he conveniently forgot to tell them was that he left a Notice of Demand for The Restoration of Matabeleland State on his desk back in Harare.All this borders on ignorance and misplaced priorities. No one can hide the truth forever especially where revolution is concerned.The revolution has a tendency of exploding into action, thereby sending its true message to the world that cannot be manipulated.The truth that Mnangagwa is apparently trying to keep under wraps, will shoot its way to his favourite destinations where he does not want it, ie Britain, America, China and Russia. Okulempondo akufihlwa emgodleni.The facts that President Mnangagwa and his fellow shona supremacists do not want the world to know are as contained in the Notice which is currently hidden in the President's office.(i ) The government of Zimbabwe was served with the Notice of Demand for The Restoration of Matabeleland State on 7 December 2015.(ii) All foreign governments and multi-national organizations, the general public and the business community that has invested in Matebeleland territory must exercise extreme caution as their licenses shall be subject to cancellation in due course and their operations affected by this Notice in one way or the other.(iii) The constitution of Zimbabwe would soon be null and void and unenforceable within the borders of the territory of Matebeleland .(iv) With the Notice, everyone has been warned to exercise due diligence when engaging the Zimbabwe government on anything offered that resides or domiciled within the boundaries of the territory of Matebeleleland as defined by the Jameson Line of June 1891 that formalized and legalized the boundary between Matebeleland territory and Zimbabwe territory to avoid future disappointments and no further warnings shall be issued by M.L.O.(V) Regrettably, all those who will buy the lies and assurances or guarantees from the Zimbabwe government contrary to the Notice shall run the risk of losing their investments or properties without compensation when the new government of The Republic of Matebeleland takes effect under the leadership of Matebeleland Liberation Organisation ie M.L.O. in due course.(vi) MLO will not accept an empty apology for Matabeleland genocide without compensation of not less than 100 billion US dollars.Former President of United States, John F Kennedy once warned, "those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable".The ball is in Mnangagwa's court now. He has to be man enough like Mikhail Gorbachev who oversaw a peaceful and bloodless split of the Soviet Union when it disintegrated into 15 independent states in 1991, or be stone hearted like Omar al Bashir of Sudan who tried but failed to stop the independence of the people of South Sudan and presided over a blood socked split of Sudan in 2011 which finally gave birth to South Sudan.Buyochitheka Bugayiwe!Izenzo Kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs