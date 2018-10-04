Cannabis lager up for grabs

Opinion / Columnist

With the recent constitutional court ruling in line with the legitimization of cannabis SOME business personnel have already started embarking on a money making venture with this indigenous herb.In recent years cannabis had been illegal and could only be obtained through the informal market. However, due to the con-court verdict it seems as if the informal way of buying cannabis is now void as some business personnel have already formalized the buying and selling process of the herb.Although the con-court did not really offer substantial clarity on the usage as well as trading of cannabis it seems as if business personnel have already taken a lead in terms of its usage and how it's sold.Already a lot of people had been planning for the legitimization as some lovers of this herb claimed to have put aside some money that was specifically meant for the cannabis business expedition. Amongst these business personnel are Poison City Brewing, a Durban based Beer Company which has already brewing a lager which contains cannabis which they term cannabis lager.Poison City has claimed that the lager does not contain THC a substance that is found in the herb that causes one to become high in the event that they take the herb. Apparently the only thing the cannabis lager contains is alcohol content and the scent as well as the taste of the herb.However, for the cannabis lovers it will be not of significant value since they take the herb as a result of wanting to be high. It now waits to be seen whether the government of South Africa will approve this venture or not.