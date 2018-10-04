Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

1 hr ago | Views
Gift Phiri of the Daily News sits down for a wide-ranging interview with 39-year-old businessman Frank Buyanga. Find below excerpts of the interview.

Q: I understand you commenced your entrepreneurial career in the United Kingdom in 1998 at the tender age of 18. Could you share a little bit about your background?

A: In 1995, I took my dad's car for a joyride without a licence and the police took me to CID and were threatening to detain me for driving without a licence and this huge towering figure in a white suit recognised me from across the street and that person knew my dad. It so happened that the man was Roger Boka (who died in 1999 and owned one of Africa's biggest tobacco trading floors.) He then asked the police what the problem was. He spoke to them and they went away. He then took me to his office and told me to use the energy I used to steal my dad's car to do business. He then took me on a tour of his business. He then told me to come back the next day and he took me to the auction floor he was building. On my tour to his offices, I met Matthew Boka.  One of my first transactions between Zim and the UK was high level security equipment. I got into the business in 1998, at the age of 18. I registered Summit Trading, a commodities company based in the UK.  The company traded in agricultural commodities, primarily sugar. In just over a year, I then founded Ferco Trading Ltd, an import and export company which would expose me to the global business arena. Between the years 2000 and 2004, I owned and operated a pound shop in Stratford and opened up a garage based in Ilford both in the UK. Over and above this, I operated a financial advisory and mortgaging firm based in Cavendish Street, in London. I tried a lot of business ventures including but not limited to supplying goods and services to government departments, private institutions and individuals - this was between 1999 and 2002. At some stage, I lost all and had no hope and drove for a cab company for six months at Cameo Cars based at the famous Waterloo Station and doubled up as a bar tender at Faun n Firkin in Leicester square. This was in 1998. I raised my first £10 000 as a cab driver.

Q: You are considered to be one of the wealthiest individuals in Zimbabwe. Please tell us what this kind of wealth means to you?

A: Thank you for the honour but I consider myself blessed and I should play my part to help humanity.

Q: How did you make all this money?

A: I am a steward of the Lord. All I control belongs to God that's why there is so much of it.  All things I do are spirit-led and I get all my instruction from the Lord.  Money is a by-product of God's creation therefore to make money or the making of it is simply by choice rather my main focus is to make the world a better place for all its inhabitants.

Q: It seems your money-lending business in Zimbabwe, where borrowers secured their loans with their homes, and went on to default and subsequently refused to give up their houses, leading to litigation created serious problems for you. Do you regret venturing into that kind of business, which led to some people labelling you a loan shark?

A: I have nothing to regret. At the root of it were defaulters who refused to honour agreements they signed upon seeking help from me.

Q: In February 2012, Interpol took out red notice against you, which you spiritedly fought, and used the courts to clear your name. Did you feel misunderstood at any point, particularly when you came under fire and had some negative press a few years ago?

A: Misunderstood how? I can't stop the press from reporting, however, I just feel truth should anchor the stories.

Q: Which investment gave you the most joy or the biggest headache?

A: None just lessons learnt.

Q: It is said you are a reverend with Zaoga Forward in Faith Ministries. What kind of a role do you see faith or spirituality playing in having a fruitful, rewarding career?

A: I am a Christian and believe in the power of prayer.

Q: There are suggestions that you are a "playboy" yet you claim to be a reverend. What is your response to this? What is your marital status?

A: I try to live a very private life so I can protect my family. I am not a playboy neither am I married.

Q: It looks like you are a car aficionado, you own a Rolls Royce, Lamborghinis, an Aston Martin DB9 and others. There are suggestions you have imported a Bugatti Hermes, a super expensive dream car, which landed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport last weekend. Is this correct?

A: Yes. As far as I'm aware the Bugatti was legally delivered in Harare. The cost to Bugatti on the manufacture of the Veyron was €4,62 million according to their factors, therefore buying at a significant discount is an investment decision.

Q: How much did you spend on the Bugatti?

A: I do not remember as these issues are highly trivial to my main course of existence.  What I recall is that the Bugatti Veyron is an ideal investment simply due to the fact the on-the road cost of €4,62 million is significantly higher than its current retail price.

Q: How much did you pay in duty?

A: This is an issue for the taxpayer and the importer. I am not at liberty to discuss issues that involve third parties.

Q: What ride do you hope to buy after this Bugatti?

A: As I said in the past, vehicles do not determine one's existence. I have been a collector for quite some time, therefore if I believe an asset will rise in value I will undertake to purchase.

Q: How do you feel driving such a car amid such grinding poverty?

A: There is no real poverty in Zimbabwe. You should visit other parts of Africa where I have spent a lot of my time then you will get a reality check. Zimbabwe has just been badly managed and the wheels are starting to turn and as I say, if my establishment is to involve itself, the economy with flourish.

Q: Generally, you are renowned for a big collection of some of the best automobile machines, are you a car enthusiast? Do these fancy cars help you make money, is it part of a lifestyle marketing?

A: I drive cars for my convenience.

Q: You also live in a luxury flat at the Michelangelo Towers in the heart of Sandton near Johannesburg. Do you see luxury as the fabric of your daily life?

A: Where must I live?

Q: What is your view on the Zimbabwean economy and the staggering hardships in the country?

A: There is huge potential for Zimbabwe. I try not point fingers in life but in providing solutions. Our plans are already underway for us to be part of the new Zimbabwe going forward.

Q: With all this wealth, how are you contributing in ensuring economic revival of the country?

A: If government listens to my advice and instructs my ideals, Zimbabwe will be the richest nation in Africa within 36 months. My establishments already add value to the country by tax collection and employment creation amidst other contributions. I have humbly advised various world leaders on the way forward. However, it is an issue for them whether to take or not take my advice.

Q: There are reports you have invested in mining?

A: I have been involved in mining, beneficiation and value added services.  I am led to believe my establishment is the single largest private holder of gold bullion in Africa.

Q: How do you think you can shore up Zimbabwe's gold industry?

A: The idea to set up the African medallion group came to me on the announcement of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introducing the bond note. That is the day I gave up on modern-day economics and created a gold-backed currency. I have various applications including but not limited to conventional and semi convectional hybrid solutions to make Zimbabwe the single largest producer, trader and buyer of gold on the world.

Q: Your firm, African Medallion Group (AMG), launched special coins, which later morphed into a crypto-currency. What is your view of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's move to prohibit investing or trading in crypto-currency for fear of possible problems from the unregulated trading?

A: AMG does gold medallions not crypto-currency

Q: How are your pioneering gold-backed medallions doing on the market?

A: AMG hit the R3,5 billion mark on its gold reserves in May 2018.

Q: Where do you see Zimbabwe's economy in 2030?

A: If the president continues down the path he has started and consults God-given advice, I believe every Zimbabwean will be proud.

Q: What do you think of the rise of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president? Do you believe the country is in good hands, do you believe he is providing good economic stewardship?

A: I have said this before, President Mnangagwa is a capable leader. Bringing business to Zimbabwe means we believe, with him, the country will move forward. Why must we be pessimistic of the future?

Q: Finally, what kind of advice would you give someone seeking a fulfilling business career?

A: Have a clear plan and work hard.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Buyanga, #Car, #Bugatti

Comments

Tv set on sale

Farms & plots to let

Land to buy along airport road

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

Houses to buy

Flats for sale

Matabeleland properties

Bulawayo houses forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

35 mins ago | 250 Views

Dembare wins

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

6 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

6 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

6 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

6 hrs ago | 3142 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

6 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 6th October 2018

6 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Mnangagwa says he will support Mthuli Ncube's plan

7 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

8 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs electrocuted by Zesa debts

8 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Pharmacies reject medical aid cards

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage local firms for Beitbridge-Chirundu highway

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for forex dealers

8 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to douse the fire

8 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mnangagwa will regret ignoring Matabeleland restoration cause

8 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Early sunset to the false start of a stolen election

10 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Chamisa openly offers dialogue to solve economic crisis

10 hrs ago | 9051 Views

Mthuli Ncube & John Pakanetsa Mangudya have opened a pandora box

10 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Tsvangirai's brother dies

11 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Zimbabwe won't recognise 'new' Ndebele King

11 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Baptism of fire for Mthuli Ncube, ZCTU says 2% tax protest goes ahead

11 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Air Namibia plane impounded in Harare

12 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Mugabe debt saga in new twist

12 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in trouble

12 hrs ago | 8439 Views

RBZ, fat cats rule the black market

12 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Zimsec under probe

12 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mthuli Ncube needs to cushion the poor

12 hrs ago | 252 Views

Machete killings, marauding gold panners strike fear in Kwekwe

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira accused of grabbing airline

12 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mthuli Ncube's austerity measures target civil servants

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe rebases economic data

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

5 000 'duped' in stands deal

12 hrs ago | 591 Views

Councils given go ahead to garnish Govt departments

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

UK tourists to Zimbabwe double

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

Majaivana rejected Tuku

12 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe has enough fuel stocks, claims Gumbo

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Army boss killers to hang

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over Tsholotsho houses built by Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 593 Views

Datlabs upgrades plant

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bosso are not drunkards, out of Chibuku Cup

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe, US in extradition pact

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Chamisa wants to be Prime Minister'

12 hrs ago | 1822 Views

RBZ won't de-link accounts

12 hrs ago | 410 Views

French kiss for Mnangagwa reforms

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

'MDC supporters a bunch of hypocrites'

12 hrs ago | 491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days