Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

Opinion / Columnist

It is the great Nobel Prize winner, Albert Einstein, who is credited with exclaiming "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results".What the great man did not say is how, once they have panicked, the otherwise seemingly, sane people can behave with the certified insane.If a bee flies into the house it will fly into the window again and again until it dies. A house fly is smart enough to try other ways out. However go after the fly with that "determined to get you Mr fly" - close the doors and windows, lift the floor rag and swat hard as if to kill the flies hiding under the rag, etc. - even the seasoned housefly will panic. They will fly straight into the window again and again and again.A short insecticide spray is enough to finish off the housefly problem for the day; the mere whiff of the spray will get every fly in the room locked into panic mode.It is most disconcerting when seemingly sane human beings panic and behave like panicked houseflies; sadly Zimbabweans have been doing just that.In 1980, Zimbabwe was one of the top five rich countries in Africa, a middle income nation; today we are the poorest nation in Africa. Zimbabwe's economic collapse has been a relentless match to the bottom. What has been insane about it all is that the nation has been stuck with the corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF dictatorship throughout the last 38 years.Ordinarily the nation would have been able to remove the corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF; we have failed to do so in this case because Zanu PF has usurped the people's freedoms and basic human rights including the right to free and fair elections and even the right to life itself. Zanu PF has rigged elections to stay in power against the democratic wishes of the people.The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is decades of Zanu PF gross mismanagement and rampant corruption. The people of Zimbabwe should have focused on stopping Zanu PF rigging elections, the only sure way to remove the party from office. Zanu PF has used brute force to create and retain the de facto one party state but instead of people keeping a cool head and fight for the individual freedoms and basic rights the people panicked into accepting the vote rigging and Zanu PF's rule as fait accompli.For the last 38 years the nation has been caught up in this insanity of making the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship work."The current socio-economic crisis in the country is untenable and demands that the two major political parties - Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance - hammer some kind of deal that will help better the lot of citizens who are now burdened beyond measure by the two protagonists' endless bickering, while the country is on fire," argued the News Day Editorial."The (Zimbabwe Council of Churches) clergy has since the run-up to the July 30 poll been pushing for dialogue and we hope both parties will see wisdom in that. There is an urgent need to inclusively map the way forward."We hail the church for its continued efforts to bring the political principals to the negotiating table, failing which the politicians will only drive the country down the abyss."The fear of the abyss has some people mentally locked into the insanity, the panic button is super-glued in the "on" position, and so they have long stop thinking or listening to reason.For the umpteenth time Zimbabwe's economic and political problems steam from the country's failure to remove the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF thugs from office. The thugs have just rigged the 30 July 2018 elections and instead of demanding that the regime step down the Church leaders are only after a solution that will allow Zanu PF to stay in office regardless their pathetic track record of economic blundering and failures.It is not so much the politicians who have driven this nation right up to the edge of the precipice but rather the panicked clergy and such like who, even after 38 years, still support Zanu PF dictatorial rule hoping against hope that it will deliver freedom, economic prosperity, etc.