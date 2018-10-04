Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

It has come to the attention of the RPA that there is a severe shortage of medicines in the country. This has been caused by the shortage of foreign currency in the country.This has affected the entire supply chain from the manufacturer of medicines locally through the wholesalers and ultimately the shelves of the retail pharmacies.More than 80% of medicines in Zimbabwe are imported and they heavily rely on foreign currency. Those manufactured locally require active ingredients which are imported hence require foreign currency.We as an association are in the process of engaging different arms of government to advocate for prioritization of medicines and medical devices to alleviate the looming crisis in the country. We hope that this will be resolved swiftly by the responsible ministry to restore calm. The pharmaceutical sector URGENTLY requires foreign currency allocation.We will update as the situation returns to normal.The RPA fervently prays that no single Zimbabwean life will be lost due to medicine unavailability whilst these engagements are ongoing.We thank you. Regards, RPA