Mthuli Ncube's long journey

"The hardest part of a journey of a thousand miles is the first step."I remember my grandfather teaching me this important lesson many years ago. And all throughout life, I've found it to be true. Whenever we seek change in our lives, the first step is always the hardest, and it is at this stage that we often question our decision, and even just quit and give up.The key of course is not to. That's what separates the most successful people from others.Today, we as a nation are embarking on a new journey, a journey of a thousand miles. And it certainly feels like the hardest part of the journey is happening right now. The markets are going crazy, the prices are going up, and there are fuel queues around the block.But as hard to accept as this is, in all honesty, it is unsurprising. Change takes time. The only changes that happen immediately are bloody revolutions, and all of us have seen too much blood spilt in our lifetime already.But I don't lose sight of the way ahead. While the road immediately in front of us looks tricky, there is light at the end of the tunnel: A Zimbabwe that all are happy to live in.The reason for this optimism is linked to the people now in charge of our economy. Well qualified technocrats, with international experience. Some of the best men and women Zimbabwe has to offer.Let's just take a look at our Minister of Finance, Prof. Mthuli Ncube. There are few men in his profession better equipped to deal with our economic problems. First of all, he is from here, and not some IMF outsider. Secondly, in his career, he has dealt with challenges similar to ours – as an academic and also as a senior economist at the African Bank for Development. Third, he is no party hack, and has no hidden interests nor connection to some faction of ZANU-PF. In fact, he is close to many in the MDC and may even have been appointed to a similar role had Chamisa won the election. Finally, he has the international name recognition we need to get us back in the international economic system.I am sure that these are also not easy days for him. He needs our support and patience. After all, his success is our success. I just hope and pray that he also had a grandfather that taught him to persevere, and to continue the journey, as hard as it might be.