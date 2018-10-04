Latest News Editor's Choice


ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago
"The purpose of the facilities ($500 million credit) is to fund the procurement of essential commodities including fuel, electricity, wheat and raw materials for the manufacturing of cooking oil and packaging," said RBZ governor John Mangudya.

Why is Zimbabwe borrowing $500 million and spending it on buying food and other consumables when everyone knows the golden rule is never to spend borrowed money on things that add no value or that will not help generate more wealth? This is common sense.

It is sad that people like RBZ governor John Mangudya and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube who, before they are appointed to high office, seemed to be very rational individuals; but, as soon as they are appointed, they lose their marbles. They know to keep their job they must do as they are told - regardless how stupid and foolish that might be.

The two gentle know Zimbabwe is drowning in debt. They know most of the borrowed money was wasted and yet they too are presiding over the same folly without a care in the world on how the debt will be repaid.

The very fact that people like President Mnangagwa know they will never be held to democratic account in a free, fair and credible elections gives them the arrogance to do as they please. And it is not surprising that unelected officials like Minister Ncube and the whole bloated civil service too quickly learn to be arrogant and indifferent to the suffering their bad decisions will cause to the ordinary people.

If we are serious about having good and competent government then we must take the issue of free, fair and credible elections very seriously because until we can hold the leaders to democratic account they will never take any notice to our demands for good governance.

Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck with this incompetent, corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship for 38 years. There is no doubt that the party has been rigging elections to stay in power against the democratic wishes of the people.

It must be noted that the people of Zimbabwe have made a concerted effort to end Zanu PF's rule by risking life and limb to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends on the understanding they would bring about the democratic changes the nation was dying for, which the MDC party name implied. Sadly, it was never to be. MDC leaders have turned out to be breathtakingly incompetent and corrupt; they have failed to get even one reform implemented in five years of the GNU, when they had the golden opportunity to do so.
 
Zanu PF rigged the 2018 elections and if the regime is allowed to stay in power until 2023, then we can be certain the party will rig those elections too. Having created the de facto one-party dictatorship that has enable the party leaders to rig elections and stay in power regardless of how pathetic their performance in office; this is the one thing Zanu PF is not going to give up without a fight.

If you rig elections, per se, you do not have the mandate to rule, you are illegitimate. President Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta rigged the 30 July 2018 elections, the regime is illegitimate and it is up to us the people to force the regime to step down.

It is self-defeating for us to be calling for free, fair and credible elections and then do nothing if someone blatantly rig the elections. After 38 years of Zanu PF rigging elections and us doing nothing about it with the disastrous political and economic consequences we can see all round Zimbabwe today. The pressure for us to stand up and put an end to this curse of rigged elections has never been greater than it is today.

Zanu PF has rigged elections for the last 38 years and got away with it because, we the people, have lacked the political will, vision and resolve to tell Mugabe and now Mnangagwa, he is illegitimate and must step down! Come what may; come 2023, Mnangagwa and his junta must not still be in office to rig those elections too.  

 "Are we men or are we mice!"



All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

