Do more on fuel procurement

1 hr ago | Views
The mid-term fiscal policy announced by the 'on the podium' Hon. Minister of Finance can work and will work as long we put out heads together.

To minimize leakages of forex, foreign registered truck drivers paying for fuel in foreign currency must be made to pay using visa cards or make forward payments. In so doing, conniving with the locals may become unattractive and hence get minimized.

Black market fuel wheeling and dealing is very profitable and difficult to stop. Fuel procurement is one area authorities have not done enough homework, by the time the penny drops the horse will have bolted. Back door fuel dealings is also a recipe for disaster if not properly managed, fuel is a good servant but a bad master.

Authorities must revisit fuel procurement policy otherwise as we speak or write, illicit fuel dealings are already in currency whilst filling stations are emptying their stocks.

It may be necessary to place a Zimra official at each filling station to monitor operations especially purchases of fuel by drivers of foreign registered trucks. The biggest forex leakages, by all pointers  will be on fuel procurement.

Remember, those who love to make laws are the first to break them. Its a lucrative business that is quite alluring, plug all the leakages and the economy will start ticking.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa.
