Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / Columnist

English made easy by the Language Coach

1 hr ago | Views
NOVEMBER ENGLISH EXAMS STUDY CORNER

Hello to all our O 'Level candidates for 2018.I am here to give you some handy hints on how to come out with a straight A for your Zimsec O'Levels. This week we shall look at how to write a speech. For those writing next week I shall start with general pointers for exam writing which were published earlier in the year.

ENGLISH STUDY POINTERS

#Buy a dictionary for word meaning and spelling.
#Buy the Zimsec Green Book for revision.
#Avoid purchasing the pirated version from the street which may have errors because it is not the original.
# This also promotes the defrauding of Zimsec through infringement of copyright.
#English language revision is made up of practice work in textbooks such as Step Ahead Book 3 by Shimmer Chinodya which has excellent remedial exercises.
#Do past papers by yourself.
#Mark the past papers yourself
#Take English extra lessons.
#One on one lessons are better than those in a class set up.
#Lessons in a small group are also an advantage.
#Ensure that teachers for remedial lessons have the correct qualifications and teach at a regular formal school.
#Beware of bogus teachers who have never seen the door of a teacher's college but are totally clueless and want to make a quick buck.
#Join the local library and read widely to build good vocabulary and composition skills.
#Spent hours usually used on activities such as social networking to reading the newspaper, magazines and novels to improve spelling, grammar, sentence construction, vocabulary and composition.
#Do all given homework unless you plan to fail.
#Know the English Language syllabus.
#Currently, Paper One is Free Composition in Section A and Guided Composition in Section B.

#Paper two which is now marked by computer is made up of comprehension and summary in Section A.Section B is Supporting Language Structures.
# Know how to master the skills required in each section.
#If registered to write as an external student make sure that the college involved has its house in order.
#Practise your English by taking part in activities that help improve your writing.


E.g Write a letter to a rural friend or family member using snail mail.
Write a book review.
Write a speech for a school function.
Write a report for your club or sport.
Write an article for the school magazine.
Write a short story for the school publication.

#Make your dictionary your best friend.
#Write as many past papers as you can.
#If you are a repeat student who keeps getting D's while studying alone it's time to get the help of a teacher or that D will never change.
#Time yourself as you write past papers.
#Paper One is one and a half hours, Paper Two is two hours.
#Find someone to mark your essays.
#Work hard to pass your English because it is a mandatory requirement for proceeding to A 'Level.

HOW TO WRITE A SPEECH

*Always greet the audience in the first sentence.
*Give opening remarks.
*Write in paragraphs.
*You may use any tense in English.
*You may use the first person e.g. I, we, us, etc.
*You may quote famous people.
*Give closing remarks.
*Expand on points given.
*Write about three-quarters of a page.
Use correct grammar.

--------
The Language Coach is a qualified English Language teacher with a BA General English she may be contacted via WhatsApp on 0772487227 for PDF past papers sent to your phone, etc.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Kwinji the Language Coach
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Lupane properties

Houses to buy

Bulawayo town houses

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

3 bedroom house emgwanwini for sell

Bulawayo stands for sale

Tv set on sale

Canon camera on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa risks arrest

59 mins ago | 1295 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

1 hr ago | 174 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

1 hr ago | 957 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bread, transport fares up

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo police raid osiphatheleni

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

$2m diaper factory set up in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa sets up technical devolution committee

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bosso focus on top-four finish

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries clock record 28 tonnes

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no need to panic

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chamisa's attempting to scare his way to State House

2 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa on top of the situation, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Govt clarifies issuance of new broadcasting licences

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zesa boss breaches bail conditions

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa influenced mayoral election results sets aside by court

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Privatisation deadline for parastatals

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

No going back on 2% tax, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF members told to stop restructuring

14 hrs ago | 2628 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days